Signal has moved to stop AI agents built into iOS and Android from capturing users' chats, warning that it could not control anything they collected.

Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation, outlined the measures in a November 20 blog post, calling AI agents woven into operating systems, such as Google Gemini on Android and Apple's Siri AI, "an existential threat to Signal."

Protections Vary by Platform

On Android, it said Screen security, an existing setting, would switch on automatically when Signal spotted an AI assistant trying to read the screen. Signal explained that because there are multiple versions of Android beyond Google, for many vendors, there is no reliable way to detect when a screenshot was attempted if screenshots are already disabled. Signal said it chose detection over blocking all screenshots, which would have impacted the user experiance.

Users could turn the protection off, though Signal warned this could leave their messages, and their contacts', open to AI agents. Blocking screenshots also does not stop agents from reading data already stored on a device, Signal said.

On iOS 27, Signal said it was preventing screenshots and showed a setting called "Block Siri AI."

However, on macOS 27, Signal said it had no dependable way to stop screenshots and that Apple's screen-protection options covered only streaming and copy-protected media. It advised users to add Signal to the Siri Excluded Apps list.

In 2025, Signal began blocking screenshots by default on Windows 11 to keep out Microsoft Recall, which takes screenshots every few seconds and stores their text in a searchable database that Signal said could keep even disappearing messages indefinitely.

Read more on AI agent security: 65% of Enterprises Have Seen AI Agents Act Out of Scope

Signal Presses Platform Makers for an Opt-Out

Signal also pointed to third-party agents such as Meta Muse, which it said were using accessibility settings to reach app data. Those settings let apps read and control the screen and are designed for assistive tools.

It asked Apple, Google and Microsoft for a documented way for apps to opt out of AI access to their screens, files, notifications and other system features without breaking how they work, plus clearer documentation of how agents handle data.

Signal said confidential computing, which protects data while it is processed, fell short because AI providers would still decide how much privacy users got. Google and Apple were engaging with Signal, which said it was "cautiously optimistic" about some major operating system providers.

Whittaker said Signal's developers had put significant effort into forensic analysis of Android and iOS to learn how AI systems reached app data, and that the lack of documentation made strong privacy harder to build.

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