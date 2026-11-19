Transport for London (TfL) has been impacted by a cyber incident, which may have exposed the personal data of around 265,000 photocard customers.

On November 16, unauthorized actors sent emails to Oyster Photocard customers from TfL’s system. TfL said these emails were “generated as a result of the compromise.”

The emails asked customers to create an account, despite them already having a photocard account.

In a statement shared with Infosecurity, Shashi Verma, TfL’s director of technology strategy & revenue, said the organization immediately took the TfL photocard website down while this was being investigated.

"While we acted swiftly, we now believe that around 265,000 photocard customers may have had their account details compromised as part of this incident,” he warned.

Oyster photocards are personalized smartcards which can be used by eligible customers for free or discounted travel across public transport in London.

Customers whose account details were potentially compromised include children with Zip Oyster cards, whose ages range from 5-18. However, Verma said he does not believe the names or date of births of any children with a Zip Oyster card have been compromised.

Other customer accounts that may have been affected are those who have 18+ Student Oyster cards, 18-25 Care Leaver Oyster photocards, 60+ London Oyster photocards, Apprentice Oyster photocards and Veterans Oyster photocard.

TfL’s current assessment is that no passwords, bank or payment card details or customer journey information were accessed in the breach.

Verma added that TfL, which manages most of London’s public transport network, has now contained the incident.

“Due to the speed with which this incident was identified and addressed, we believe that the number of customers who could have been affected was significantly reduced,” he said.

“We are continuing to investigate what has happened but have already contacted affected customers to make them aware of this,” Verma continued.

The body has informed the UK’s data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), of the incident.

TfL Customers Urged to Change Passwords

While there is currently no evidence that the affected data has been misused, TfL said it will be asking all photocard customers to change their password, security question and answer. It also advises customers to change their password on any other online service using the same information.

Commenting on the incident, Jamie Akhtar, CEO and co-founder at CyberSmart, warned that cybercriminals could use the compromised details to launch convincing phishing emails or text messages impersonating TfL.

“Account holders should be particularly cautious of unexpected communications, avoid clicking suspicious links and always verify messages through TfL's official website or customer service channels,” Akhtar said.

The TfL photocard website remains offline at the time of writing and displays the following message: “We are currently investigating an issue where photocard customers have received emails asking them to create an account, when they already have a Photocard account. We have temporarily taken the TfL Photocard portal down while this is being investigated and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Current Oyster photocard customers can continue to travel as normal, while any customer who need to renew their photocard or query any journey history can still do so by contacting TfL’s Customer Services.

Verma said TfL hopes to restore the affected website services “as quickly as possible.”

TfL was previously impacted by a cyber-attack in September 2024, resulting in customer data being breached. This included Oyster refund data, encompassing bank account numbers and sort codes for around 5000 customers.

Two individuals, Owen Flowers, 18, and Thalha Jubair, 20, were each sentenced to five years and six months in prison after being convicted of offenses relating to the attack in July 2026, which the judge said was motivated in part by “selfish bravado” rather than purely financial gain.

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