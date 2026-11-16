Threat actors are impersonating big-name brands via typosquatting just one day after legitimate domains are created, according to new research from Symantec.

The active campaign, first observed in August, has seen 25 lookalike domains created which resembled authentic domain names used by companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, CarMax, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble and Sanofi.

Every lookalike domain was registered within 24 hours of its authentic counterpart, often before the company even launched the new website.

“The findings highlight how attackers can exploit the period between a company's domain registration and its public launch, positioning lookalike websites to capture consumers who mistype legitimate addresses,” Symantec wrote.

Typosquatting is when malicious actors register domains that are slightly misspelled from a legitimate organization’s domain, such as one letter added or removed. This means that when a user accidently misspells a legitimate site name when typing the address by hand, they could be directed to a typosquatter’s site instead.

The fake websites are designed to closely resemble the organization they are impersonating.

These sites enable a range of follow-on malicious activity, such as directing users to scam sites, installing malware and harvesting credentials.

Attackers Focus on Campaign Sites to Maximize Effectiveness

The Symantec research, published on November 16, found that most of the malicious domains impersonated campaign sites rather than corporate home pages.

These included patient-savings programs, sweepstakes, rebates, claims portals and legal settlements.

Users are more likely to type such addresses by hand as these websites are often displayed on printed mailers, television advertisements, pharmacy leaflets and court-ordered settlement notices.

Campaign sites are also likely to ask visitors for personal information, such as names, addresses, claim numbers or health details, with visitors expecting to hand over such data upon arrival.

The typosquatting campaign focused on clients of two brand-protection registrars, Corporation Service Company (CSC) and MarkMonitor. Each time a large company registered a new domain through one of these registrars, a one-letter lookalike was registered the next day through a China-based registrar.

In one case, used car dealer CarMax registered carmaxclaims[.]com and kmxclaims[.]com through CSC on August 26. The next day, two lookalike domains were registered that removed the ‘s’ from each of the legitimate domains, carmaxclaim[.]com and kmxclaim[.]com.

Other typos used included leaving out other single letters and collapsing a double letter, for example, mywayconnect became mywayconect.

New lookalike domains were registered as recently as November 11, suggesting the campaign is ongoing.

Typosquat Domains Rapidly Monetized Through Ads and Scams

The observed typosquat domains appeared to have several purposes. Some were parked placeholder pages that earned money from pay-per-click advertising feeds, while others were deceptive search portals whose results led to scam blogs, or brand-themed blogs written around the typosquatted name and packed with ads that routed visitors to scam sites.

“This low-grade scam traffic may not be the end goal. Advertising networks of this kind can also be abused for malvertising and credential harvesting, and a domain that serves ads today could serve a fake claims form tomorrow with a single Domain Name System (DNS) or content change. Visitors who reach these domains are already primed to enter personal details,” Symantec noted.

Given the speed at which attackers published their lookalike domains following the campaign launch, the researchers believe the setup was likely automated.

“The actors’ tooling was not visible to us, but the evidence is consistent with a simple pipeline that watched new registrations, filtered on brand-protection registrars, generated a one-character variant and registered it before the next day was out,” the researchers added.