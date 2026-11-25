The UK’s banks have called for technology and telecommunications firms to be held accountable for fraud originating on their platforms, after revealing total losses increased to nearly £660m ($863m) in the first half of 2026.

The figures represent an 8% year-on-year (YoY) increase, according to the UK Finance Half Year Fraud Report 2026 published by UK Finance which represents 300 firms.

Although unauthorized fraud losses dipped slightly (-2%) as banks stopped £811m ($1.06bn) in attempted criminal gains, authorized push payment (APP) scams surged 22% over the year to reach £316m ($472m).

APP fraud refers to incidents where a scammer posing as a trusted entity tricks the victim into transferring money to a bank account under their control.

As well as a surge in losses, APP fraud cases increased 25% to 138,345 in the first half of the year, the banking body said.

Read more on APP fraud: APP Fraud Singled Out as Biggest Financial Crime Threat

The report revealed that 58% of APP fraud originates online, with a further 16% beginning via telecommunications – usually SMS or voice-related scams. Both account for a third (33%) of losses.

That’s why banks are intensifying their calls for tech firms and telcos to share more of the burden in stopping these scams. Specifically, UK Finance called for:

Ofcom to place stronger obligations on high-risk platforms such as social media to stamp out fraudulent advertising, which is where a lot of investment fraud originates

Online marketplaces to verify sellers and use secure payment mechanisms rather than allowing separate bank transfers to take place off platform. This would address purchase fraud, which often starts on marketplace sites, UK Finance claimed

Tech firms and telcos to be required to contribute financially and share expertise, intelligence and capabilities to support proactive fraud prevention

The Biggest APP Offenders

According to the report, investment fraud was responsible for the largest losses in the first half of 2026, accounting for £126m, up 29% from a year earlier. Case numbers surged by 21% over the same period.

In terms of volume, it was purchase scams that dominated, accounting for 69% of all APP cases. These happen when fraudsters trick a victim into paying for something that doesn’t exist. Related losses rose 24% annually to £66m ($86m).

Advance-fee scams, where victims pay an upfront fee or deposit for goods or services that don’t exist, saw losses increase 73% to £34m ($44.5m) and cases more than double.

“Criminals are increasingly exploiting online platforms and telecommunications networks to target and manipulate victims before a payment is ever made,” said Ruth Ray, MD of economic crime at UK Finance.

“The financial services sector cannot tackle this threat alone. We need stronger obligations on technology and telecommunications firms so that every sector exploited by fraudsters is held accountable and plays its part in preventing harm.”