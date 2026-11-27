The UK government department responsible for welfare and pension payments has been impacted by a cyber incident, resulting in services being taken offline.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) announced the incident on the official gov.uk website on November 27, confirming online services had been taken offline “as a precaution.”

Regular benefit and pension payments have not been affected and will be paid as normal, the short statement noted.

“We are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Coordination Centre to investigate and to bring services back online as quickly as possible and to minimise any disruption,” the DWP said.

“If an online service you need is unavailable, please try again later. As always, we will never message you to ask for bank details or ask you to click on links,” the department added.

Claimants are currently unable to sign into online accounts for services like universal credit and state pensions.

No information has so far been provided on how the incident occurred or any alleged perpetrators.

Steven Swinford, political editor at The Times newspaper, reported on X on November 27 that the DWP took down all online services at around 21.00 GMT on November 26. He added that the department has said that although regular benefit payments are continuing, people will be unable to make new claims while online services remain offline.

The DWP is one of the UK’s largest government departments, with 96,890 employees as of 2025. It administers the State Pension and a range of working age, disability and ill health benefits to around 20 million claimants and customers.

Incident Follows UK Government Warnings Over Threat Landscape

The incident affecting the DWP follows repeated warnings from the UK government about the potential for cyber-attacks to take crucial services offline.

In October, Secretary of State for Defence, Wes Streeting, told the public to be prepared for cyber incidents that could remove access to everyday services such as mains water, sewage, phones and the internet.

In November, NCSC CEO Richard Horne warned that AI-powered malware is strongly expected to feature in ransomware attacks on the UK’s critical national infrastructure by 2028.

It was reported in October that a number of UK government websites were taken offline in response to the ‘PHP2Shell’ vulnerabilities being disclosed ahead of planned security patches, to prevent exploitation of such services.

Trevor Dearing, senior director of critical infrastructure at Illumio, said that the public will need to get used to public services being shut down temporarily to mitigate cyber-attacks.

“Public sector networks are huge, interconnected and full of legacy systems, so when you can't be sure how far an attacker has moved, the only safe option is to pull the plug.”

However, Dearing warned that this approach should not be the long-term answer to dealing with cyber-attacks, particularly when it comes to critical services like pensions and welfare, which millions are reliant upon.

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