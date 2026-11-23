The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) could soon be empowered with new authority to investigate and review major cyber incidents affecting national security.

Representatives Morgan Luttrell (R-TX) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY) introduced a new bill on November 18 that seeks to establish a National Cyber and AI Investigations Board (NCAI Board) within CISA.

This new board would examine significant cyber incidents affecting US organizations, identify root causes and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

The proposed bill, provisionally called the Reviewing Origins, Outcomes, and Threats from Cyber and Artificial Intelligence to Understand Security Events Act (ROOT CAUSE Act), specifies that the NCAI Board would have no regulatory or enforcement authority, and its reviews would not assign civil or criminal liability.

The legislation would establish governance rules covering board membership, conflicts of interest, access to information and the protection of sensitive material. It would also set out criteria for selecting incidents for review, require a majority vote to launch investigations and provide for regular congressional oversight.

Commenting on the legislation introduced through House Homeland Security Republicans, Rep. Luttrell described cyber as “the next phase in the evolution of warfare.”

“As our adversaries become increasingly sophisticated in this space, it is more critical than ever that we take action,” he added.

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Republican Congressmen Introduce Three Additional AI and Cybersecurity Bills

The proposed ROOT CAUSE Act was among four new bills proposed by Republican representatives of the US Committee on Homeland Security on November 18.

The Improving Nonhuman-Agent Security, Identification, Governance, Handling and Traceability Act (AI INSIGHT Act) would establish a framework for securing AI agents operating on US federal networks, requiring agencies to identify, monitor and control their access to systems and data.

Meanwhile, the Bridging Resources for Innovative Defense and Government Expertise in Artificial Intelligence Act (BRIDGE AI Act) would create a CISA pilot program to recruit AI and emerging technology specialists from the private sector, academia and research institutions to strengthen the agency's technical capabilities.

Finally, the Sector Engagement for Cybersecurity through Unified Responsibility and Expertise in Information Technology Act (SECURE IT Act) would formally designate the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the Sector Risk Management Agency for the Information Technology Sector, reinforcing its role in coordinating efforts with industry to protect critical technology infrastructure.

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