The US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said on November 25 it is "investigating a cybersecurity incident that resulted in unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems."

FinCEN, which handles reports about financial crimes including money laundering, trafficking and terrorism financing, said it has taken some services offline as a proactive measure.

However, the agency noted that the Bank Secrecy Act Electronic Filing (BSA E-Filing) System, a secure online system to submit BSA reports electronically, is still operational.

In addition, FinCEN said it has extended deadlines for financial institutions to file required documents.

“If a financial institution needs to expedite the delivery of suspicious activity information to law enforcement, filers can use the Financial Institutions Hotline, 1-866-556-3974, which is not impacted by this service disruption,” FinCEN added.

This comes as several US federal agencies, including the FBI, the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have recently started investigating data breaches reportedly targeting criminal records like the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as well as unclassified intelligence information.

Infosecurity has approached FinCEN for comment.