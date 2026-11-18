The number of chief risk officers (CROs) in UK government has more than doubled over the past decade, but most industry professionals working in Whitehall believe they lack influence, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.

The spending watchdog published its report, Risk management in government: improving capability and decision making, on November 18.

It noted that effective risk management is important in helping to manage fast emerging risks, like the recent PHP vulnerabilities, which have the potential to disrupt public services and lead to costly recovery work.

It can also “help public bodies make better decisions, adapt to uncertainty and take well-managed risks to innovate and improve services,” the NAO argued.

However, 58% of risk professionals it polled claimed they are typically brought in too late to shape decisions.

“We found limited evidence of major decisions or organizational direction changing because of input from risk professionals,” the report noted. “In hierarchical organizations, the often low seniority of those leading risk teams can also restrict their access to senior decision-making forums.”

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In the cyber sphere, a lack of skills and awareness are undermining efforts to embed risk more fully in decision making, the report found.

For example, Audit and Risk Assurance Committees (ARACs) should provide independent advice and challenge the board and accounting officer. But the report noted that “skills gaps among committee members in evolving areas such as cybersecurity” are constraining their effectiveness.

Additionally, leaders don’t always understand the cyber risks outlined in risk registers “or recognize how they relate to their strategic objectives,” the NAO said.

Many government departments are at least defining their risk appetite, but less than half (47%) of those polled said this actually informs decisions. In June 2026, most reported that the majority of their principal risks were outside their stated tolerance.

“Legacy technology and specialist staff shortages may constrain departments’ ability to bring cybersecurity risks within appetite,” the report noted.

In many cases, the result is that known risks aren’t being addressed promptly. The NAO highlighted the case of the British Library, which had already identified risks from growing third-party access to IT systems, but was breached before planned changes were implemented.

Risk Management Critical in Interconnected Environment

Progress is being made, but is uneven across government, with many bodies not making use of performance information, early warning indicators, or assurance mapping to monitor risk management efforts, the report argued.

This is more important than ever given today’s “complex and interconnected” risk environment, it said.

Only a continuous approach to risk monitoring and improvement will do, the NAO argued. This means ensuring risk registers are “robust and ‘living documents’ that reflect significant risks,” it said.

"The past few years have highlighted the scale and complexity of the risks facing government and how quickly they can escalate into crises, with lasting consequences for public services,” said Gareth Davies, head of the NAO.

“Whilst it has made good progress, the government must now put risk management at the heart of how it plans, spends and delivers, making sure that senior leaders are equipped to spot vulnerabilities early and to take well-manged risks to improve public services. This will become ever more important as more decisions and public spending are devolved.”