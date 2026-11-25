What makes Agentic AI valuable is that it can turn context into action. It can read information, interpret what needs to happen next, use tools and move work forward without constant human intervention. But this ability to act is also what puts businesses at risk. The more adaptable and complex an agent becomes, the more carefully its boundaries need to be designed.

That raises the stakes in accuracy, but also in risk and control. Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report found that 74% of respondents expect their companies to be using AI agents at least moderately by 2027. Yet only 21% say they have a mature governance model in place for Agentic AI. This is a corporate bank account waiting to be emptied.

When an AI agent has permission to act, a mistake doesn’t just give you a bad answer. It may have called a system, sent a message, opened a ticket or moved money before anyone’s had the chance to stop it.

Control Starts With the Data

Data governance, privacy and access are foundational controls that need to be established and embedded. Leaders must know what data an agent can read or write, under which identity, for what purpose and when that access should be revoked.

Agents are goal-driven and will pursue an objective by whatever route is available, whether the organization intended it or not. An agent can find information faster than people, so a file that’s been sitting untouched for years might suddenly become visible because an agent can locate it, interpret it and use it in a workflow. Sensitive data can be quickly exposed, and once it's part of an agent's workflow, an organization has far less control over where that information ends up.

One way to reduce this risk is to keep agent design narrow and use several specialist agents rather than giving a single agent the keys to every system. For example, one agent may assess business context, while another looks at feasibility, another may consider risk and a final agent prepares a recommendation. An orchestration layer can then bring those views together.

Security in Real Time

Security is another feature that should be built in from the start. Agentic AI doesn't leave room for purely reactive security. Agents that can act need 24/7 runtime monitoring, because the same speed and reach that makes them useful is exactly what makes a compromised agent dangerous.

The same logic applies to where their data and models actually sit. Stricter sovereignty carries a cost, so it needs to be balanced against the sensitivity of the data and proprietary information. A routine process can run on standard infrastructure, but one built around real competitive advantage needs a more contained environment.

Human Oversight That Means Something

The most critical element of control before an agent can act is human oversight. “Human in the loop” is often used as a reassuring phrase, but it hugely undersells the role humans play. People might be managing which agents are active, approving a high-risk decision, reviewing outputs or checking evidence before an agent proceeds.

But human oversight can’t just mean checking every AI-generated output by hand. As Agentic AI scales, the volume of decisions and actions will quickly outpace manual review, so oversight must be designed as a system, not a bottleneck.

In practice, that means combining human judgement with formal checks. In some cases, a two-model fact-checking system might work, where one model checks another’s output before anything reaches a person. The human then focuses on the decisions that need judgement, accountability or context rather than becoming a rubber stamp for every step in the process.

Training reinforces that responsibility as an agent's actions sit with the person who signed it off, not the tool itself. If an agent produces something inaccurate or flawed, the organization cannot simply shrug and say, “the technology did it”.

Humans at the Core

Ethics and empathy should also shape the controls and boundaries around Agentic AI. A password reset, a ticket routing process or a simple internal request might need relatively little human input. But where a human expects a clear personal connection, such as feedback from a performance review or a healthcare decision, there are clearly ethical considerations and expectations to manage, as well as security and regulatory ones.

In those cases, the agent may support the process, but the human remains central. Whilst running towards efficiencies, we must never forget that some areas of our lives deserve the compassion, nuance and understanding that only a human can provide. If the point is to maximize value through the use of AI, be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater!

Find the Right Balance

There’s no set formula for any of this yet. The right level of control will depend on the sensitivity of the data, the reach of the agent, the “outcome” expected at the end and the cost of getting it wrong. Boundaries will need to be constantly revisited as these factors develop and change.

Leaders are making decisions around how to balance control alongside risk and ambition. Control isn't the enemy of progress. The challenge is setting boundaries that are tight enough to stop a bank account being emptied, flexible enough to still allow agents to create value and visible enough for people to trust them.