At DARPA's AI Cyber Challenge final in August 2025, seven autonomous systems read more than 54 million lines of code with no human in the loop. They found 54 of 63 planted bugs and wrote patches for 43 of them. They also turned up 18 flaws nobody had planted. The average cost of a task was about $152, and the average patch came back in 45 minutes.

Now hold that against the 2026 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), where exploited software flaws are the single most common way attackers get in, ahead of stolen passwords, at 31% of breaches.

Machines write a patch in 45 minutes. Enterprises deploy one in weeks. That gap is the whole problem, and it is widening from both ends.

Two Answers, One Failure Mode

Most of the exposure sits where it has for 30 years. Google's own Chromium team, reviewing 912 high and critical-severity bugs since 2015, puts memory unsafety at roughly 70% of them. Microsoft reported the same proportion of its CVEs back in 2019. The C and C++ underneath operating systems, routers, medical devices, vehicles, and industrial controllers is where the serious bugs live.

The industry has offered two answers.

First: Patch faster. We have been trying for three decades, and we are getting slower, not quicker, as fleets grow and downtime windows shrink. And what happens when a patch is rushed into production without proper testing? Outages, rollbacks, and a change board that gets more conservative next quarter, not less.

Second: Rewrite in memory-safe languages. Here I want to concede the point properly, because the rewrite camp has the strongest evidence in this argument. Google reported in September 2024 that memory safety issues fell from 76% of Android vulnerabilities in 2019 to 24% in 2024, achieved not by rewriting old code but by writing new code in safe languages and letting the unsafe code age out. That is a real result, and it is the right long-term direction. Anyone arguing otherwise is arguing with data.

But look at what that result required. Six years. A platform owner with a captive codebase and near-unlimited engineering budget. And even then, Google's own language for the remaining base is that most of the code is still unsafe, just progressively older.

Now apply that to a water utility running a controller certified in 2011, or a hospital with an infusion pump whose vendor was acquired twice. There is no six-year plan there. There is often no source code and no supplier left to ask.

Both answers fail the same way. Neither can move at the speed AI has now forced onto vulnerability discovery, and neither does anything for the binary running in the field this afternoon.

Borrow the Principle From Missile Defense

The federal government's Golden Dome initiative is built on an idea worth stealing. You do not assume you can stop every launch. You accept that some things get through, and you make sure the ones that arrive do not achieve their effect.

Software has an equivalent, and it has been running in production for years. Harden the compiled binary at runtime so that the memory layout an exploit depends on is not the layout it finds. The bug is still in the code. The exploit still fires. It just fails, because the thing it was written against is not there anymore.

The important part for anyone who owns a certified system: this happens to the compiled artifact, not the source. No rewrite. No recertification of a device whose approval took two years to obtain.

A shield is not a cure. It does not fix the flaw and it should not stop anyone from patching or from writing new code in Rust. It buys the one thing neither other answer can supply, which is time.

Start With the Pillar Everybody Skips

Runtime protection gets the attention because it sounds like defense. Identification is the pillar that actually gates it, and it is the one most programs skip.

You cannot protect a binary you never enumerated. You cannot enumerate a dependency nobody wrote down. Most organizations I talk to can produce a list of their applications and cannot produce a list of what those applications are compiled from, which library versions are linked in, or which of those are reachable at runtime.

That inventory is unglamorous, it is a procurement and asset management problem more than a security one, and it is the precondition for everything else here.

So the honest sequence is this. Enumerate what is actually running. Decide which of it cannot be patched on a useful timeline, because that subset is smaller than the panic suggests and larger than the asset register shows. Harden that subset at the binary. Keep patching everything else and keep writing the new code in safe languages, because in 10 years that is what closes the gap for good.

The Metric is Wrong

We measure security programs on mean time to patch. It is a fine number, and it is measuring the wrong thing, because it assumes the patch is the only outcome that counts.

Read now: Security Teams Must Shift from Patching to Mitigation in the AI Era

Stop measuring how fast you can close the hole. Start measuring whether an attacker who finds one can do anything with it.

The defenders now have the same machines the attackers have. What we do not have is a deployment cycle that runs at machine speed, and no amount of AI in the scanner fixes a change window. Until that changes, assume the flaws get found first.

Enumerate what is running. Harden what cannot be fixed. Patch the rest on a schedule you can actually keep.