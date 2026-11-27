But why is it so difficult for vendors to build trust, and what needs to change?

With upcoming regulations, such as the UK’s Cyber Security and Resilience Bill (CSRB), set to put cybersecurity vendors under the microscope, this distrust could topple the already fragile relationships between organizations and their vendors.

Organizations have never had to place so much trust in their vendors, which is why it’s so concerning that only 5% of IT leaders say that they actually have full trust in their cybersecurity vendors. Today, organizations aren’t just selecting cybersecurity vendors to tick a box; they’re looking for partners they can trust with critical operational resilience needs – and so far, they are finding vendors lacking.

In 2025, Gartner estimated that the average large organization had over 45 cybersecurity tools – a number that has almost certainly grown since. Add this to the increasingly complex compliance landscape, where the average IT and cybersecurity leader must adhere to no fewer than five compliance standards at once , and the stakes grow even higher.

For those working in the cybersecurity space, the tech stacks involved have become like the ‘Leaning Tower of Pisa’, built so high that none of us are quite sure how they are still standing.

From Provider to Partner

Trust hasn’t always been such a priority for organizations. As little as a decade ago, security vendors were largely viewed as a box to tick. Organizations needed them, yes, but they selected and chose partners mostly on their technical prowess and on the services they provided. As long as they had the right tools and matched a checklist of security needs, all was well.

But in the years since, the landscape itself has become more complex, and crucially, nearly every organization has digitalized their operations. Cybersecurity vendors aren’t just safeguarding data now; they are a critical component of organizations’ security supply chain. And with the average cost of a single significant cyber-attack in the UK estimated to cost organizations £195,000 ($295,282), they’ve become vital for companies’ bottom lines. But it isn’t these revenue implications alone that are prompting firms to sit up and pay attention.

Regulatory developments are also pushing organizations to interrogate their providers to a harsher degree throughout the supply chain. For Managed Security Service Providers (MSPs) in particular, the incoming CSRB is set to bring them under scope for the first time in the UK.

All of this is placing security providers under a magnifying glass, as organizations shift their expectations and standards. They’re not just looking for a technical solution or provider anymore; now they’re looking for a cybersecurity partner they can trust with not just their data, but with their revenue and people – and ultimately, their success.

And so far, they’ve found the sector lacking.

Where Vendors Are Going Wrong

Trust is tricky – notoriously hard to gain, and easy to lose. And in fact, it looks like vendors are falling at the first hurdle; a Sophos report found that 79% of organizations report it is challenging to assess the trustworthiness of new cybersecurity vendors. More concerning still is that 62% report facing the same challenge with the providers they already have, meaning this trust gap isn’t being solved once contracts and work begin. So, what are organizations looking for and not finding?

Overwhelmingly, the answer seems to be transparency. In the Sophos study, organizations reported struggling to assess the technical details (43%) and to even find the information they need in order to make confident decisions (38%). They might have access to vendor claims galore, but when it’s buried under sales talk or is poorly explained, interpreting it becomes a challenge.

This is particularly prevalent among small and mid-sized businesses, which typically seem to struggle, often lacking the right skills or knowledge when compared to their larger counterparts, with their smaller size resulting in a lack of extensive cybersecurity teams and expertise.

In most cases they default to checking against a list of standards when they should be searching for demonstrations of security maturity with evidence such as proactive hardening and detailed CVEs. But even if they carry out more thorough assessments, if they can’t see or understand what it is they’re buying into, how are they supposed to trust it?

Crucially, this doesn’t just lead to a general feeling of distrust for their vendors; it also has a wealth of real-world practical implications. Not only does it contribute to a general feeling of anxiety, but 42% of organizations said that the lack of full trust increased their oversight requirements, adding to the demands on already stretched cybersecurity teams.

As cybersecurity vendors, we should be making the lives of in-house security teams easier, not harder. Something needs to change.

The ‘Perfect’ Security Vendor

Trust isn’t something that vendors can magically build overnight, but cybersecurity providers can be doing more to make it easier for organizations to start building that trust.

Nearly all of the concerns that the Sophos research uncovered can largely be traced back to a single root cause: transparency. Or rather, the lack thereof. It’s clear that for organizations looking to verify the trustworthiness of their vendor options, trust is connected to the level of openness, clarity and evidence that providers can give.

Clear, concise information about services and products is key here, but it’s not the only element of transparency. Organizations also identified verifiable proof as a top driver of trust; they want to see providers walk the walk, not just talk the talk. To start building trust immediately with prospective and existing customers, security providers need to have infrastructure like trust centers set up.

These digital hubs act as a single source of truth for customers and prospects, where they can view security, compliance and data privacy postures by providing immediate access to security certifications, policies and audit reports. Introducing additional activities, such as bug bounty programs and vulnerability advisories, can also be valuable here to build out that transparency further.

And naturally, organizations can’t just take a provider’s word for it. Third-party verification is a must. Yes, details of third-party assessments and certifications, but also commentary on major cyber incidents, ideally featured in news publications or features in analyst reports. It won’t just prove technical trustworthiness; it’ll also provide proof that the vendor they are considering is actually a well-respected expert in the field.

The tech is all still as important as ever, of course. But security providers can’t show off their tech unless they get their foot in the door with trust first.