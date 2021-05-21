Why are Companies Still Struggling to Support Safe Remote Working?

Remote workers continue to pose a major threat to data security, more than a year after the office exodus that caught many companies off guard. Over half (58%) of the UK IT leaders who responded to Apricorn’s latest survey, predict that their organization will be exposed to the risk of a data breach by employees working away from the office. This figure has risen steadily year on year since 2018. Alarmingly, over a third (35%) admit their remote workers have already knowingly put corporate data at risk in the last year.

With employees now largely settled into home-based work, why are so many companies still wrestling with security?

A small but significant number appear to be deficient in some basic core areas of cyber-defence: one in 10 IT leaders say they have no control over where company data goes or where it’s stored, with a similar proportion stating that their technology simply doesn’t support secure remote or mobile working.

Trust in employees remains a sticking point, with over a quarter (26%) of organizations believing their remote workers just don’t care about security, although this has dropped from 34% last year. This suggests an improvement in levels of awareness and accountability around cybersecurity across the workforce, and a corresponding rise in confidence among IT leaders.

However, while employees seem to be increasingly recognizing their role in compliance and data protection, organizations are not equipping them with what they need to carry out that role.

A Step Backwards?

Two thirds of IT leaders admit that their remote workers are willing to comply with security measures, but don’t have the necessary skills or technology to keep data safe – and this has grown from just over half in 2019.

When it comes to the challenges associated with implementing a cybersecurity plan for remote working, many more organizations are struggling with the complexity and management of technology than last year – with 35% citing this as one of their top three problems. This is almost double last year’s figure (19%).