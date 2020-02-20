Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
Blog

Security by Sector: Medical IoT Gets Much Needed Dose of Cybersecurity

The subject of how information security impacts different industry sectors is an intriguing one. For example, how does the finance industry fare in terms of information security compared to the health sector, or the entertainment business? Are there some sectors that face greater cyber-threats and risks than others? Do some do a better job of keeping data secure, and if so, how and why?

Information security risks and challenges in the healthcare industry are well documented and much maligned.

There are several reasons why the healthcare sector is particularly vulnerable, but one of the chief causations is the high amount of connected yet insecure devices commonly used within hospitals, clinics and medical centers. For example, a report from researchers at healthcare cybersecurity company CyberMDX discovered that connected medical devices are twice as likely to be vulnerable to the BlueKeep exploit compared to other devices on hospital networks.

“Medical devices represent an especially hard challenge since these devices are now being connected to the network at all times, installed possibly in remote offices and clinics that lack resources to manage security and risk,” said David Jemmett, CEO, Cerberus Sentinel.

Solving this problem requires the medical community to recognize that cyber-threats are as real a possibility as any transmissible medical condition and look at it's cyber-response plans in the same light as it would any medical protocol, added Tim Mackey, senior principal consultant at Synopsys.

“This can and should include applying lessons from the zero trust world for mobile computing devices; whitelisting devices permitted on networks connected to patient record stores or treatment plans, and investing in auditable smart access technologies to ensure only approved clinicians and providers can access medical records.”

So that’s the immediate challenge for the healthcare industry, and it’s a significant one to face, but in some brighter news, it seems as though the sector has just been given a notable helping hand from provider of healthcare IoT cybersecurity solutions Cynerio.

The company recently announced the introduction of virtual segmentation for healthcare IoT security to its platform, claiming it will reduce healthcare IoT security project times from more than a year to weeks and provide confidence in continuous medical services.

In a description of the new capability, Cynerio said:

The virtual segmentation profiles device communications and generates East-West and North-South segmentation policies, allowing IT security teams to test the policies and monitor for violations before pushing it to live clinical network environments. The AI-based technology groups devices and segments them according to network behavior while risk is prioritized based on device criticality and medical impact. The platform then monitors the network to ensure all traffic is compliant with policy, and provides tools to refine it, sending automatic updates when policy is safe to push to firewall and NAC.

“The challenge of achieving safe and effective segmentation is what inspired us to develop the virtual segmentation capability for our customers,” explained Leon Lerman, CEO and co-founder of Cynerio. “Our top priority is making healthcare IoT security projects as easy and painless as possible by helping hospitals safely navigate the risks of immediately enforcing segmentation policies in clinical environments.”

With information security risks so prevalent and potentially damaging to the healthcare industry, and given that connected medical devices play such an influential role in those risks, it is both reassuring and reaffirming that security companies such as Cynerio are taking noteworthy strides to helps address the issue of medical IoT insecurity.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Indian Arrested Over Sale of Illegal Drugs Disguised as Sex Aids on Dark Web

2
News

US Gas Pipeline Shut After Ransomware Attack

3
News

Ransomware Wreaks Havoc Across Europe

4
News

Air Force Gives Students a Second Crack at Cybersecurity Certification

5
News

2020 Tax Season Attacks Already Targeting Small Businesses

6
News

Cyber-criminals Lure Victims with Coronavirus Cure Conspiracy Theories

1
News

US Cyber-flashers Could Get $1K Fine

2
News

Booz Allen Awarded $113m SEC Contract

3
News

New Jersey Hospital Network Faces Lawsuit Over Ransomware Attack

4
Magazine Feature

Q&A: Tim Mackey

5
News

GDPR Protection Will Continue After Google’s US Data Move, Says Lawyer

6
News

UK Names and Shames Russia for Georgia Cyber-Attacks

1
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

2
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

3
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

4
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

5
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

6
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

1
Interview

Interview: Gavin Henderson, Vice-President, Regional Security, Mastercard

2
Blog

PCI Compliance: Not a Password Security Guarantee

3
Opinion

Is Anyone Paying Attention to Healthcare Security?

4
Opinion

#HowTo Do DevOps Effectively

5
Opinion

Why Leaky Clouds Lead to Data Breaches

6
Slackspace

Man Charged After Sharing Cryptocurrency Knowhow