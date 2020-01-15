Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
Blog

Security by Sector: Travel and Hospitality Industries Extend Security-Sharing Community

The subject of how information security impacts different industry sectors is an intriguing one. For example, how does the finance industry fare in terms of information security compared to the health sector, or the entertainment business? Are there some sectors that face greater cyber-threats and risks than others? Do some do a better job of keeping data secure, and if so, how and why?

Those looking to banish the January blues by booking some travel plans will be pleased to learn that a new agreement between the Travel & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) and Retail & Hospitality ISAC (RH-ISAC) aims to strengthen cybersecurity within the travel and hospitality industries.

The Travel & Hospitality ISAC was created by Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG) in 2018 at the request of several hospitality CISOs. It provides a place to confidentially share information about security threats, best practices, security management and solutions with the greater travel industry.

As announced in a press release, and in response to increasing efforts to defend customers, staff and assets against the constantly evolving threat landscape affecting the global travel and hospitality industries, the Travel & Hospitality ISAC has become a part of the RH-ISAC, a diverse retail and hospitality focused cyber-intelligence community. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, and members benefit from real-time information on threats and vulnerabilities from analysts, threat hunters and security engineers.

“HTNG is beyond thrilled for the Travel & Hospitality ISAC to be part of the RH-ISAC,” said Patrick Dunphy, CIO of HTNG. “We recognize the need to ‘secure the journey’ across all travel-related segments by protecting guests, staff and corporate assets. Within the RH-ISAC community, we will now be a stronger joint force to make that objective achievable.”

RH-ISAC president Suzie Squier added: “HTNG has built a strong sharing community within major hospitality brands. The RH-ISAC is excited to continue that work within hospitality and travel, and combine it with what our members are sharing to be a force multiplier in helping to secure these important sectors.”

The travel and hospitality industries have come under fire in recent years with the likes of British Airways and hotel chain Marriott falling victim to large data breaches and security incidents exposing consumer records.

Speaking to Infosecurity, Wendy Nather, Duo Security’s head of advisory CISOs and former research director at the RH-ISAC, said she was delighted to see the Travel and Hospitality ISAC become part of the RH-ISAC because they share a mission – the customer experience – as well as having similar cybersecurity risk profiles.

“Now that even the smallest of businesses are facing opportunistic attacks, it’s important for them to have access to the same threat intelligence resources that larger ones do. The RH-ISAC is a valuable group of allies.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

UK Announces AI Warship Contracts

2
News

Microsoft Patches Serious Crypto Flaw Found by NSA

3
Opinion

Is TikTok a Cybersecurity Threat?

4
News

Emotet Locked onto US Military and Government

5
News

Business Disruption Attacks Most Prevalent in Last 12 Months

6
News

UK Consultancies Leak Data on Thousands of Workers

1
News

Emotet Locked onto US Military and Government

2
News

LORCA Announces Fourth and Largest Cohort of Cybersecurity Innovators

3
News

Bill for New Orleans Cyber-Attack $7m and Rising

4
News

ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance Triples Membership

5
Blog

How to Prevent Your Business Being Hacked

6
News

Business Disruption Attacks Most Prevalent in Last 12 Months

1
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

2
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

3
Webinar

Strategies to Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

4
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

5
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

6
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves