Security by Sector: Travel and Hospitality Industries Extend Security-Sharing Community

The subject of how information security impacts different industry sectors is an intriguing one. For example, how does the finance industry fare in terms of information security compared to the health sector, or the entertainment business? Are there some sectors that face greater cyber-threats and risks than others? Do some do a better job of keeping data secure, and if so, how and why?

Those looking to banish the January blues by booking some travel plans will be pleased to learn that a new agreement between the Travel & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) and Retail & Hospitality ISAC (RH-ISAC) aims to strengthen cybersecurity within the travel and hospitality industries.

The Travel & Hospitality ISAC was created by Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG) in 2018 at the request of several hospitality CISOs. It provides a place to confidentially share information about security threats, best practices, security management and solutions with the greater travel industry.

As announced in a press release, and in response to increasing efforts to defend customers, staff and assets against the constantly evolving threat landscape affecting the global travel and hospitality industries, the Travel & Hospitality ISAC has become a part of the RH-ISAC, a diverse retail and hospitality focused cyber-intelligence community. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, and members benefit from real-time information on threats and vulnerabilities from analysts, threat hunters and security engineers.

“HTNG is beyond thrilled for the Travel & Hospitality ISAC to be part of the RH-ISAC,” said Patrick Dunphy, CIO of HTNG. “We recognize the need to ‘secure the journey’ across all travel-related segments by protecting guests, staff and corporate assets. Within the RH-ISAC community, we will now be a stronger joint force to make that objective achievable.”

RH-ISAC president Suzie Squier added: “HTNG has built a strong sharing community within major hospitality brands. The RH-ISAC is excited to continue that work within hospitality and travel, and combine it with what our members are sharing to be a force multiplier in helping to secure these important sectors.”

The travel and hospitality industries have come under fire in recent years with the likes of British Airways and hotel chain Marriott falling victim to large data breaches and security incidents exposing consumer records.

Speaking to Infosecurity, Wendy Nather, Duo Security’s head of advisory CISOs and former research director at the RH-ISAC, said she was delighted to see the Travel and Hospitality ISAC become part of the RH-ISAC because they share a mission – the customer experience – as well as having similar cybersecurity risk profiles.

“Now that even the smallest of businesses are facing opportunistic attacks, it’s important for them to have access to the same threat intelligence resources that larger ones do. The RH-ISAC is a valuable group of allies.”