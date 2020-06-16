Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
Blog

The Dangers of Running an Unsupported OS

CentOS® 6 end-of-life is coming up in November, which raises an important question for organizations running it and other web server operating systems: what happens if you continue to run it after its end-of-life?

Security-wise, that’s a dangerous prospect. Running an unsupported OS leaves servers open to all sorts of problems and attacks. What sort of dangers does an unsupported OS present, and how can you avoid them? Let’s find out.

Running an Unsupported OS: a Bad Idea

Running a web server without the support of the OS vendor presents major security and uptime problems:

  • Unpatched vulnerabilities: without continued security updates, a web server is increasingly susceptible to new sorts of attacks. New vulnerabilities will be found, but there will be no new patches from the OS vendor to fix them. Sooner or later, the server will get hacked, which will lead users to complain and customers to look elsewhere.
  • Unknown vulnerabilities: when an OS is no longer supported, its vendor has little incentive to look into and disclose vulnerabilities when they’re brought to its attention. This means that vulnerabilities develop that admins do not know about. While they may be unknown to admins, they’re often shared and sold among dark web hackers.
  • Compatibility issues: third-party software applications on an unsupported OS probably aren’t supported either, because their vendors only test them on current Oss. The performance of third-party apps can degrade over time and they can even stop running entirely. This means users are confronted with slow or non-functioning applications.

Can an Unsupported OS Be Safely Run?

In the past, organizations that weren’t ready to migrate to a newer, supported version of an OS just took their chances, and ran substantial risks. Now, that’s not always necessary. In the case of CentOS 6, third-party support makes it possible to run the OS safely, even after its end-of-life.

CloudLinux is offering this extended lifecycle support for CentOS 6. Making it work is easy: just run one command to add a new repository file, and you’ll get kernel security updates for CentOS 6 through June of 2024.

Also, CloudLinux’s support for CentOS 6 includes updates to cPanel and other packages critical for web hosting, such as Apache, PHP, MySQL, glibc, OpenSSL, OpenSSH, Zlib, and more.

How Do I Get CentOS 6 Extended Lifecycle Support?

You can fill out the response form on the CloudLinux CentOS 6 information page. A consultant will get back to you to talk about your organization’s needs, and make the arrangements for CentOS 6 extended lifecycle support.

Brought to You by

Should you register for this event your information will be shared with the sponsor indicated above. See our privacy policy for more information.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Foodora Data Breach Impacts Customers in 14 Countries

2
News

Federal Report: US Facing “Catastrophic” Cyber-Attack

3
News

Live Event Manufacturer Reveals Employee Data Breach

4
News

Exposed Cloud Databases Attacked 18 Times Per Day

5
News

Alabama City to Pay Cyber-Ransom

6
News

Over 100,000 UK Security Cameras Could Be at Risk of Hacking

1
News

New Fake Ad Alert System Launched to Fight Online Scams

2
News

Global DDoS Attack Dismissed as T-Mobile Misconfiguration

3
News

IT Pros Feel #COVID19 Pressure as 66% Cite Increased Security Risks

4
Blog

The Dangers of Running an Unsupported OS

5
News

Magecart Attackers Target Retail Brands Under Lockdown

6
Opinion

The New Normal: Working from Home and Extending Perimeter Defenses

1
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

2
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

3
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

4
Webinar

Zero-Trust Security: Making Remote Working, Work

5
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

6
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

1
Interview

Interview: Balaji Parimi, Founder and CEO, CloudKnox Security

2
News Feature

Have Contact Tracing Scam Opportunities Been Easily Enabled?

3
Blog

A Country in Crisis: Data Privacy in the US

4
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

5
Blog

Cybercrime is Winning – What Are You Going to Do About It?

6
Opinion

#HowTo Secure the Supply Chain