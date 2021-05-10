The Dystopic Future of Cybersecurity and the Importance of Empowering CISOs

Over a decade ago, in 2007, the first iPhone was released and with it emerged an ecosystem of apps that continues to expand to this day. This was a watershed moment, not solely for the technology industry, but civilization as a whole. It was a catalyst for what was to come.

Suddenly, every consumer could access the internet at a touch of a button, and the accumulation of their data by private companies began en masse. It was at this point that data was established as an increasingly valuable commodity, and in turn, became a heightened exploitation risk.

It also instigated a wave of innovation that has yet to break and is only growing rapidly in pace. In this state, technology providers, users, and manufacturers get excited about new functionalities, new features, new developments, while little thought is given to the negative consequences that could arise as a result. Indeed, fear has no place in the state of innovation as it is this primal thinking that inhibits creativity.

We have since witnessed some great advancements, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. Yet, where these technologies could help keep us safe online, they could equally pose a significant threat to society, and our security, if not properly managed. As long as we produce technology without foresight into how it could be misused, we are going to continue facing notable societal issues, cybersecurity-related or otherwise.

Consider the ever-growing, ever-maturing underground economy centered around cybercrime. It is not uncommon now to see malware sold as ‘as-a-service’, the establishment of ‘hacker universities’ offering degrees in cybercrime, or the mergers and acquisitions of cyber gangs. There is an astounding amount of money to be made in the cyber-criminal world, meaning that the likelihood of a shutdown in the black market is slim to none. Provided that organizations continue to pay ransoms and vulnerabilities persist, bad actors will remain incentivized to pursue their malicious endeavors. Moreover, the tools that we may use for the greater good could easily be leveraged in their more sophisticated attacks.

Trauma by Cybercrime

Needless to say, the threat landscape that CISOs and security teams currently operate in has intensified in scope and complexity. The relentless onslaught of cyber-attacks generates grave costs to organizations from regulatory fines, lawsuits, and remediation expenses to reputational damage and loss of employee productivity.