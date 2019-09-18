Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
Infosec Blog

It's Time to Read the Small Print on IoT Devices

We hear constantly of security flaws in IoT devices, such as the new set of 125 bugs announced in ISE’s SOHOpelessly Broken 2.0 research study. What often goes unmentioned, though, are what devices are doing intentionally behind the scenes.

Software engineer Robert Heaton took a closer look at this recently when unpacking a new HP printer for his in-laws. The printer setup instructions asked him to download and install an app, which he did, so that it could set him up with the company's Instant Ink automatic consumables reordering feature (which he didn't use).

Then, the app displayed its data collection notice, which left him wide-eyed. It told him that it would collect product usage, device, application, and performance data from the printer, “as well as any apps used to facilitate device operation in accordance with the permissions given in the Data Collection Settings.” HPE would use the data for customer experience and product support, but also for administrative communications, business operations, R&D, and advertising, it added — in other words, pretty much every internal company function.

That product usage data includes pretty much everything aside from the actual document contents, including the types of files printed, what app you printed them with, the file size, and when you printed them. The company warns that it reserves the right to share that data, plus a range of other information about an individual including demographics, location, and even social media data, with unspecified third-party service providers.

HPE also mentions that it collects data from companies including data brokers and social and advertising networks. This makes it possible for the company to aggregate external data with the data it gets from its printers to gain a clearer picture of who is using them and how.

Let's be clear that HPE technically requests consent from the user to do all these things, but as Heaton's screen shots point out, these consent boxes come pre-ticked (and marked 'recommended'), nudging distracted or uneducated users into just clicking 'continue'.

How many users really read the fine print on these, or on any other connected devices, especially those that gather even more personal data, such as wearables? Perhaps it's time we started.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

City Blocks Email Account of Alderman Who Refuses Cybersecurity Training

2
News

Most Port Vulnerabilities Are Found in Three Ports

3
News

Vulnerabilities in IoT Devices Have Doubled Since 2013

4
News

New Banking Regs Increase Cyber-Attack Risk

5
News

Emotet is Back and Spamming Again

6
News

Webcam Security Snafus Expose 15,000 Devices

1
Editorial

Parting Shots (Q3 2019 Issue)

2
News

Facebook Disrupts Misinformation Campaigns in Ukraine and Iraq

3
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

4
Interview

Interview: Dave Klein, Director Engineering and Architecture, Guardicore

5
News

FS-ISAC and Europol Partner to Combat Cross-Border Cybercrime

6
News

NCSC: Nation State University Attacks Could Harm UK

1
Webinar

Preventing Email Data Breaches: A Modern Approach

2
Webinar

How to Improve Security & Efficiency for Your File Transfers

3
Webinar

Moving from FTP to MFT for Security, Functionality and Data Transfer Compliance

4
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

5
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

6
Webinar

The Key to Successful Cybersecurity Projects: Asset Management - Asking the Right Questions

1
Interview

Interview: Matt Davey, COO, 1Password

2
Opinion

The CFO’s Perspective: Steps to Quantifying Cyber Risk

3
News

#44CON: GPS Trackers Hacked to Make Premium Rate Calls

4
News Feature

Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit 2019: A Preview

5
Blog

Security by Sector: Charity Workers Least Likely to Receive Email Security Training

6
Opinion

Debunking Five Myths about Zero Trust