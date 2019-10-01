Top Ten Tips for Efficient and Secure Backups

The ramifications of ransomware is a persistent risk for all organizations. Despite defense techniques and awareness efforts however, sometimes ransomware succeeds regardless. Once hit by ransomware, the matter of getting back up and running is the next dilemma for a company.
This is where backups come into play. If you are able to effectively restore your files, then the ransomware impact may be minimized entirely. According to research by Barracuda Networks, databases (91%), email (68%) and proprietary application data (62%) are the most common types of data that companies are backing up.
The question is, how can you backup effectively and do so to a state whereby you can recover, and then begin working again? Here we bring you the top 10 ways to backup efficiently and securely.