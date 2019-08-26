Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit 2019: A Preview

In a few weeks’ time, Infosecurity Magazine will host the Infosecurity Magazine Autumn/Fall Online Summit 2019.

Taking place on September 24 and 25, the event will showcase 14 live sessions, moderated by the Infosecurity editorial team, featuring an array of experts and thought leaders discussing various topics and issues impacting the information security industry. The immersive education program will include short ‘How To’ sessions, panel debates and one-on-one interviews with high caliber speakers and specialists.

Along with attending the sessions, visitors will also have the opportunity to earn up to 12 CPE credits across the two days, interact with peers in the event’s networking area and access additional, high-quality content via the resource center.

Day One of the Online Summit (September 24, EMEA time zone-focused) will open with an in-depth exploration of zero trust strategies in modern enterprise security, outlining why zero trust methods can be key in securing organizations, how to effectively manage a successful zero trust approach and shining a light on the role zero trust might play in the future of enterprise security.

Later in the day, Infosecurity will interview a leading name in the industry about their career and achievements, before a panel of security experts will gather to discuss how organizations can build a ‘brand of infosec’ by engaging with employees to drive secure behavior across the business.

Day One of the event will draw to a close with an engaging presentation on how companies can better recruit and keep security staff, pinpointing the mistakes to avoid when looking to fill security job roles and providing suggestions on how to reduce the risk of losing the valuable employees already part of the workforce.

Day Two (September 25, focused in the North America EDT time zone) will begin with a panel debate examining the role of AI in cybersecurity, asking questions about the true effectiveness of the technology, highlighting how to get the most out of automation and when to look elsewhere.

Later in the day, Infosecurity will invite diamond sponsor EvidentID to deliver a presentation on the issue of avoiding cyber-attacks by holding less data, followed by a session exploring the upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act, assessing the impact the new regulation will have on consumer rights and business compliance requirements.

Day Two will also feature an insightful How To session outlining strategies for benchmarking security posture, concluding with a panel debate on digital transformation and the pivotal role security plays in the digital transformation journey of an organization.

