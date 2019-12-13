Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Over 100 Phishing Sites Spotted in Global Government Campaign

Scores of domains and over 120 phishing sites have been detected as part of a major global campaign targeting government procurement services, according to Anomali.

The security vendor said the credential harvesting campaign featured spoofed sites for multiple international government departments, email services and two courier services, plus the usual email-based social engineering techniques.

The attached documents in these phishing emails contained links to the spoofed sites masquerading as legitimate login pages.

The US was the most targeted government, with over 50 phishing sites set up to harvest credentials from visitors. However, Canada, Japan, Poland, China, Sweden, Mexico, Australia and Peru were all affected, among other countries.

In total, 62 domains and 122 phishing sites were detected by Anomali. Although none of these sites were active at the time of writing, Anomali warned that the group behind them could restart operations in the future.

“This credential harvesting campaign has been primarily targeting government bidding and procurement services. The focus on these services suggests the threat actor(s) are interested in potential contractor(s) and/or supplier(s) for those governments targeted. The purpose of this insight could be a financial incentive to out compete a rival bidder, or more long-term insight regarding the trust relationship between the potential supplier and the government in question,” explained the Anomali Threat Research Team.

“Campaigns like these are difficult to protect against because unless the domains hosting the phishing pages are known as malicious, an organization’s firewall will not know to block it. Legitimate sites were also hosting the phishing pages, and were likely compromised as part of the campaign.”

According to Microsoft, phishing attacks soared by 250% over 2018.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Over One Billion Email-Password Combos Leaked Online

2
Blog

The Cybersecurity Doomsday Clock: What Time is it?

3
News

Registration Opens for Girls' Free Cybersecurity Training

4
News

Microsoft: 44 Million User Passwords Have Been Breached

5
News

ISP 1&1 Hit With €9.6 Million GDPR Fine

6
News

Cybersecurity Requirements for US Defense Contracts Expected in 2020

1
News

Louisiana College Struck by Ransomware Attack

2
News

Suspected Maze Ransomware Attack Disrupts Major US Wire Manufacturer

3
Blog

Year in Review: Automation

4
News

SEC Charges Man With $42 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme

5
News

Over 100 Phishing Sites Spotted in Global Government Campaign

6
Opinion

Identifying and Defending Against Harmful Content

1
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

2
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

3
Webinar

Fact & Fiction in Advanced Threat Detection

4
Webinar

Zero Trust in Practice: Why Identity Drives Next-Gen Access

5
Webinar

Clearing the Path to Software-Defined Segmentation

6
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

1
Blog

Year in Review: Need for Better Security Effectiveness

2
Blog

Year in Review: DNS Security

3
Next-Gen

Driving Tech Education in Foreign Lands

4
Blog

Year in Review: Cybercrime

5
Interview

Five Continents, Five Voices: Charl van der Walt, Africa

6
Blog

Security by Sector: Nozomi Networks Teams with IBM to Secure Industrial Infrastructure