Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

€114m in Fines Imposed by Euro Authorities Under GDPR

Data protection regulators have imposed €114m ($126m/£97m) in monetary fines under the GDPR for a wide range of infringements, according to new findings from DLA Piper.

Whilst not all fines were related to data breach infringements, DLA Piper’s latest GDPR Data Breach Survey found that more than 160,000 data breach notifications have been reported across the 28 European Union Member States since the GDPR came into force on May 25 2018.

In terms of the total value of fines issued by geographical region, France (€51m), Germany (€24.5m) and Austria (€18m) topped the rankings, whilst the Netherlands (40,647), Germany (37,636) and the UK (22,181) had the highest number of data breaches notified to regulators.

The highest GDPR fine to date was €50m, imposed by the French data protection regulator on Google, for alleged infringements of the transparency principle and lack of valid consent. Earlier this year, the UK ICO published intentions to fine British Airways £183.39m and Marriott £99m following two high profile data breaches, although neither fine has been finalized at the time of writing.

Ross McKean, a partner at DLA Piper specializing in cyber and data protection, said: “GDPR has driven the issue of data breach well and truly into the open. The rate of breach notification has increased by over 12% compared to last year’s report and regulators have been busy road-testing their new powers to sanction and fine organizations.

“The total amount of fines of €114m imposed to date is relatively low compared to the potential maximum fines that can be imposed under GDPR, indicating that we are still in the early days of enforcement. We expect to see momentum build with more multi-million Euro fines being imposed over the coming year as regulators ramp up their enforcement activity.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Oracle Issues Record CPU with 334 Patches

2
News

Teen Charged Over $50m SIM-Swapping Scam on Blockchain Experts

3
News

Emotet Locked onto US Military and Government

4
News

Equifax Breach Settlement Could Cost Firm Billions

5
News

Citrix Patches ADC Bug as Attacker Hoards Access

6
News

Data Breach Site WeLeakInfo Suspended as Feds Swoop

1
News

Possessing Ransomware Could Become Illegal in Maryland

2
Opinion

#HowTo Do SD-WAN Security

3
News

Mitsubishi Electric Discloses Information Leak

4
News Feature

Rolling Vulnerability and Patch Management into Detection and Response

5
News

€114m in Fines Imposed by Euro Authorities Under GDPR

6
Interview

Interview: Timur Kovalev, Chief Technology Officer, Untangle

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

3
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

4
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

6
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves