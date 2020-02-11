Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

DevOps Alert: 12,000 Jenkins Servers Exposed to DoS Attacks

Security researchers are warning that 12,000 cloud automation servers around the world could be hijacked to launch denial of service (DoS) attacks.

Radware issued an emergency response team threat alert yesterday after discovering 12,802 Jenkins servers that are still vulnerable to a flaw patched at the end of January.

Discovered by Adam Thorn of the University of Cambridge, CVE-2020-2100 affects Jenkins 2.218 and earlier as well as LTS 2.204.1 and earlier.

“Jenkins’ vulnerability is caused by an auto-discovery protocol that is enabled by default and exposed in publicly facing servers,” explained Radware security evangelist, Pascal Geenens. “Disabling the discovery protocol is only a single edit in the configuration file of Jenkins and it got fixed in last week’s patch from a default enabled to disabled.”

The bug could enable attackers to compromise exposed servers to launch two different types of DoS: an amplification attack and an infinite loop attack.

The latter was described by Geenens as “particularly nasty,” because “with a single spoofed packet, a threat actor can make two servers go into an infinite loop of replies, and they cannot be stopped unless one of the servers is rebooted or has its Jenkins service restarted.

“The same exposed service can also be abused by malicious actors to perform DDoS amplification attacks against random victims on the internet – victims do not have to run or expose Jenkins for the amplification attack to impact them,” he continued.

“If your DevOps teams are using Jenkins servers in their cloud or on-prem environments, there is a simple solution: either disable auto-discovery protocol if you do not use it or add a firewall policy to block access to port udp/33848.”

Open source Jenkins servers are popular among DevOps teams, which use them to build, test and deploy apps running in the cloud in environments such as Amazon Web Services, OVH, Hetzner, Host Europe, DigitalOcean and Linode.

Stay up-to-date with the latest information security trends and topics by registering for Infosecurity Magazine’s next Online Summit. Find out more here.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Emotet Spreads Via Newly Discovered Wi-Fi Module

2
News

White Hats Shine a Light on Philips Hue Hack

3
News

Docker Registry Snafus Expose Firms to Cloud Compromise

4
News

Crypto Exchange Loses "Almost All Funds" in Hack

5
News

Facebook's Social Media Accounts Hacked

6
News

Zynga Breach Hit 173 Million Accounts

1
News

China Denies Involvement in Equifax Hack

2
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

3
News

Year of the Catfish: 27% of Dating Site Users Scammed

4
News

LORCA and Kx Partner to Boost Cyber-Scaleups with Advanced Analytics

5
News

Danes Blame Bug for ID Leak Affecting 1.3 Million

6
News

DevOps Alert: 12,000 Jenkins Servers Exposed to DoS Attacks

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

3
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

4
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

5
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

6
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Cyber-Attack Could Create Financial Crisis, Says ECB Chief

2
News Feature

Impact of Stress and Burnout Worsens for CISOs

3
Blog

Nine Steps to Cybersecurity

4
Opinion

Are You Prepared to Battle Account Takeover Fraud?

5
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

6
Interview

Interview: Rob Norris, VP Head of Digital Technology Services and Enterprise Cyber Security, Fujitsu