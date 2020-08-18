Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Nearly 40% of Firms Fired Staff for Security Policy Breaches

Almost two-fifths (39%) of British business decision makers have sacked employees because they breached corporate security policy during the pandemic, according to new data from Centrify.

The IAM specialist polled 200 UK respondents to find out more about how COVID-19 and mass remote working has impacted corporate cybersecurity.

Over half (58%) of respondents admitted that employees are more likely to try and bypass enterprise security practices when working from home.

That may explain why nearly two-thirds (65%) said they had made major changes to their cybersecurity policy to take account of their newly distributed workforce.

Changes to policy could include updates to remote access and authentication, which 57% of business decision makers said they are currently trying to implement. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is regarded as industry best practice in helping to mitigate the risk of phishing and brute force attacks on RDP and corporate user accounts, for example.

A further 55% of respondents told Centrify that they are planning to formally ban staff from using personal devices to work from home.

This could also help to reduce cybersecurity risk as personal IT kit might be less well secured than corporate equivalents, and potentially used by other members of the household who may engage in risky online behavior.

Centrify VP, Andy Heather, argued that humans continue to be the weakest link in the corporate security chain.

“With more people than ever working from home and left to their own devices, it’s inevitable that some will find security workarounds, such as using personal laptops and not changing passwords, in order to maximize productivity,” he added.

“It’s also possible that the changes in security procedures are not being communicated well to employees, and many are practicing unsafe internet usage without even realizing.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Jack Daniel’s-Maker Suffers REvil Ransomware Breach

2
News

Oracle and Salesforce to Face GDPR Lawsuit

3
News

Major Security Vulnerability Discovered in CMS System Used by US Army

4
News

Looting Causes Data Breach at Walgreens

5
News

Phishing Scam Targets Asda Shoppers

6
News

Carnival Cruises into Danger After Ransomware Attack

1
News

61% of Airlines Have No Published DMARC Record, Customers Susceptible to Email Fraud

2
News

HMRC Investigating Over 10,000 COVID-Related Phishing Scams

3
News

Huawei Phones Unlikely to Receive Security Updates as Trade Ban Begins

4
News

Florida International University Launches New Cybersecurity Bachelor’s Degree

5
Interview

Interview: Bill Conner, President and CEO, SonicWall

6
News

Nearly 40% of Firms Fired Staff for Security Policy Breaches

1
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

2
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

3
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

4
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

5
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

6
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

1
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

2
Blog

Migrating On-Premises Email to Office 365: Limitations, Prerequisites and Best Practices

3
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from the Cost of a Data Breach Report

4
Blog

Distributed Working Demands New Levels of Data Security at the Edge

5
Opinion

The Gig Economy: A New Battleground for Cybersecurity

6
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020