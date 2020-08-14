Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Over 43,000 Phishing Emails Slip Through NHS Security Filters

More than 43,000 NHS staff have been hit by phishing emails over the past few months, as they battled to save patients infected with COVID-19, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed.

Think tank Parliament Street asked NHS Digital for the data on spam and phishing emails from March to July 14.

A spokesperson confirmed to Infosecurity that the figures related to user reports of malicious and scam messages in their inbox, so the real total could be far higher.

If correct, it would mean that NHS Digital filters are failing to catch a significant volume of threats at a time when the health service is under extreme strain due to the pandemic.

The FOI request revealed a total of 43,108 reports of malicious emails made by doctors, nurses and other NHS staff during the period. The vast majority came from March (21,188) at the start of the crisis, with fewer reports in April (8085), May (5883) and June (6468), plus 1484 in the first half of July.

With reports circulating of cyber-criminals attempting to deploy malware in hospitals, the email inbox is a vital first-line-of-defense against potentially serious cyber-threats.

Although the 43,108 individuals who reported the emails are unlikely to have fallen for the scams, many attacks have been successful. NHS Digital revealed in June that over 100 NHS inboxes were compromised in such raids, although the end goal was not clear.

In some cases, employee finances have been targeted in the attacks: one NHS trust in the north-west warned that criminals impersonated employees in emails to HR and Payroll staff, with the aim of tricking them into changing staff bank account numbers.

Chris Ross, SVP sales international at Barracuda Networks, warned that hackers may also be after patient data to sell on the dark web.

“After the WannaCry attack of 2017, the NHS did a great job in eradicating many of its cyber-defense weaknesses, however, it’s important that they maintain this resilience and constantly keep up with the developing cyber-threat facing them,” he argued.

“Our recent research revealed that there has been a spike in cyber-criminals using official email domains, such as Gmail and Yahoo, to bypass inbox defences and trick users into revealing personal details by impersonating a colleague, manager or trusted partner.”

AI-powered tools can help in identifying unusual senders and requests, he added.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

SANS Institute Phishing Attack Leads to Theft of 28,000 Records

2
News

Travelex Forced into Administration After Ransomware Attack

3
News

Phishing Tactic Targets Verizon Users' Credentials

4
News

Human Error Threatens Cloud Security

5
News

IT Pros Name Misconfiguration #1 Cloud Security Threat

6
News

Open Source Supply Chain Attacks Surge 430%

1
News

Phishing Scam Targets Asda Shoppers

2
Blog

Distributed Working Demands New Levels of Data Security at the Edge

3
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from the Cost of a Data Breach Report

4
News

RedCurl Emerges as a Corporate Espionage APT

5
News

Over 43,000 Phishing Emails Slip Through NHS Security Filters

6
Opinion

The Anatomy of a SaaS Attack: Catching and Investigating Threats with AI

1
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

2
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

3
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

4
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

5
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

6
Webinar

Augmenting Native Cloud Security Services to Achieve Enterprise-grade Security

1
News Feature

Russian Attacks on #COVID19 Vaccine Developers: How, Why and What Happens Next?

2
Interview

Interview: Pete McShea, Information Privacy Officer, Aires

3
Opinion

No Time for Email Protection Roulette

4
Interview

Interview: Kunal Anand, Chief Technology Officer, Imperva

5
Blog

Dangerous Liaisons - Cloudphishing

6
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365