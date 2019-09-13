Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

#44CON: Establishing a Mental Health Toolbox

Noting the warning lights to assess your levels of stress and mental health now, and in the future, can save a lot of anguish in your working life.

Speaking at 44CON in London on the issue of dealing with mental health, Duo Security CISO advisory group member J Wolfgang Goerlich recommended a strategy of a “career owners manual” and knowing what to do to “make sure you have got a career and what you’re doing well.”

He recommended having a the right state of health to be able to thrive in what he called a “good community,” where we need to be supportive of others, as “a lot of us struggle.”

Goerlich advised taking a back seat, stepping back from work for a few months and to avoid being afraid of duplicating work.

When looking at yourself in a current position, he recommended taking the following steps:

  • Look at how your culture fits the company culture. Are we happy with the people in our organization “and do they make us feel good?”
  • Are our values reflected in theirs, and do we feel good about ourselves when we look in the mirror or do we feel like we are compromising ourselves?
  • Are the tasks we are doing good?
  • Is diversity good where we work, as diversity beings different perspective and points of view

“You need to be sure the inputs line up, as different companies have different values” he said, as if we are unhappy, it is too easy to ignore warning lights around our mental health, and it is too easy to take a “teenager’s action” as they ignore warning lights on a car. These warning lights should be around:

  • Physiological effects
  • Non-competitive compensation
  • Lack of training
  • Lack of career path
  • Poor teamwork
  • Poor leadership
  • No appreciation or recognition
  • Misaligned values and culture

In terms of tools, Goerlich recommended relaxing, recharging and re-learning, and doing “what is good for you.” This included time off work, what Goerlich called “zero days,” to recharge. The steps to take to recharge are as follows:

Weekly: prepare for the week ahead, do the “basic things,” de-stress and energize, and review the previous week.

Monthly: review stress, check warning lights, and schedule “zero days.”

Quarterly: check your health, review accomplishments, review learning, plan for next quarter, and schedule time off.

Annually: annual job reviews, and annually review your job.

Decade: asses who you are now, what you enjoy now, and where is the job market going?

“Make sure you have got the tools in your toolbox and are doing maintenance on your career,” he concluded. “This [cybersecurity] is a fantastic career and industry, but we see too many people struggle.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Google Searches Reveal the 15-Year Decline of AV

2
News

Wikipedia Gets $2.5m Donation to Boost Cybersecurity

3
News

UNICEF Leaks Personal Data of 8000 Online Learners

4
News

Toyota Subsidiary Suffers $37m BEC Loss

5
News

New $1.5M Cybersecurity Center Opening in Baton Rouge

6
News

Over Half of UK Firms Still Not GDPR Compliant

1
News

#44CON: GPS Trackers Hacked to Make Premium Rate Calls

2
News

#44CON: Establishing a Mental Health Toolbox

3
News

Marketer Exposes 198 Million Car Buyer Records

4
News

Iranian Threat Group Targets 380 Global Universities

5
News

Mirai and SMB Attacks Dominate 1H 2019

6
Opinion

Why Content Services Platforms Should Be ‘Need-To-Know’ Security Ready

1
Webinar

Moving from FTP to MFT for Security, Functionality and Data Transfer Compliance

2
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

3
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

4
Webinar

Preventing Email Data Breaches: A Modern Approach

5
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

6
Webinar

How SOAR Can Improve Security Operations, Monitoring & Incident Response

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Jaguar Land Rover & BlackBerry Seek to Improve Security in Manufacturing of Next-Gen Vehicles

2
Opinion

Keeping Data Secure in the Oil and Gas Industry

3
Interview

Life Of: A Software Testing Lab

4
Opinion

#GartnerSEC: How to Keep Your Job After a Cyber-Attack

5
Blog

NIS Directive: One Year On – Has it Been Enough?

6
Interview

Interview: Cory Cowgill, CTO, Fusion Risk Management