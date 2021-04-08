Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

ACC Launches Data Security Program for Law Firms

The legal industry’s first comprehensive data security evaluation and accreditation program has been launched today.

The Data Steward Program (DSP), which has been developed by the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), will enable quick assessments and comparisons of law firms’ data security standards by prospective clients.

The ACC said the program has been introduced in light of growing concerns from both law firms and their clients regarding the safety of the highly sensitive data being held.

Designed by working groups of law firms and in-house counsel, the DSP has established a standardized framework for assessing, scoring, benchmarking, validating and accrediting a law firm’s posture toward client data security. This information can be shared easily and securely with the current or potential clients of a law firm via an online platform.

The controls have been leveraged from existing data security frameworks such as NIST, but have been customized to meet the specific needs of law firms.

Law companies that sign up to the DSP have two evaluation tiers to choose from. Tier 1, named the DSP Core Assessment, allows companies of all sizes to have their information security capabilities assessed, while the steps they take to protect confidential data will be displayed on the online platform. Under Tier 2, law firms are offered confidential, independent validation of their self-assessment, and if the threshold requirements are met, will gain the award of an ‘ACC DSP Accreditation.’

Jim Merklinger, president of the ACC Credentialing Institute, commented: “The ACC Data Steward Program is a clear win-win for law firms and their clients. Currently, law firms must spend considerable time and money completing individual data security evaluations for their clients. The ACC Data Steward Program provides both standardized, easily comparable evaluation, and, if desired, accreditation of law firms’ security practices – all at a fraction of the time and cost. While the DSP is thorough – assessing 160 controls – early users have indicated that a well-prepared law firm can complete the entire process in a few hours. Review by in-house counsel is equally straightforward. ACC is confident that this new program will prove to be a valuable tool for our members and law firms alike.”

ACC added that a set of charter law firms have already signed up to the program and are currently completing their first Data Steward assessment.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CISA: Patch These Three Fortinet Bugs Now to Avoid Compromise

2
News

Office Depot Configuration Error Exposes One Million Records

3
News

Ransomware Attacks Grew by 485% in 2020

4
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

5
News

LinkedIn Users Targeted by Spear-Phishing Campaign

6
News

Phishing Emails Most Commonly Originate from Eastern Europe

1
News

Online Fraud in the UK Up 179% in the Last Decade

2
Opinion

Remote Working: The New Security Perimeter

3
News

Armed Conflict Draws Closer as State-Backed Cyber-Attacks Intensify

4
News

ACC Launches Data Security Program for Law Firms

5
News

Number of US Breach Victims Jumps 564% in Q1 2021

6
News

Italian Arrested After Allegedly Paying Hitman to Murder Ex-Girlfriend

1
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

2
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

3
Webinar

Using 2020's Vulnerability Trends to Spearhead Your 2021 Security Posture

4
Webinar

Pharma Drama: Interactive Crisis Simulation of an Insider Threat

5
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

6
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain