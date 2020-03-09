Accenture Acquires Context Information Security

One of the UK's most recognizable and respected information security service providers has been acquired by Accenture.

Context Information Security was acquired for an undisclosed sum from former parent company Babcock International Group.

The deal is the latest in a string of cybersecurity acquisitions by Accenture, which agreed to acquire Symantec’s cybersecurity services business in January. Context will strengthen an already considerable portfolio, which includes déjà vu Security, iDefense, Maglan, Redcore, Arismore, and FusionX.

In a statement released on Friday, Kelly Bissell, a senior managing director at Accenture, said: "This acquisition is an excellent match for us, combining a group of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals globally while providing differentiated services to clients in the UK market.

"The deal signals continued aggressive growth for Accenture Security and gives us a new branch of talented family members to help clients grow their business with confidence and resilience."

Context Information Security was founded in London in 1998, where it remains headquartered to this day. Over the years, it has expanded to include more than 250 employees, opening offices in Australia, Germany, and the United States.

The company provides high-end cyber defense, intelligence-driven red team, vulnerability research, and incident response services. Context is perhaps best known for the role it has played in helping government organizations, financial institutions, and other clients respond to the threat of advanced cyber-attacks.

With the acquisition, Context now forms part of Accenture's cyber-defense offerings, strengthening Accenture Security's existing portfolio.

"Context has a remarkable set of cybersecurity skills, capabilities and reputation in the UK as well as in the international financial services industry to complement the growth we have already driven for more than a decade in this market," said Nick Taylor, UKI lead at Accenture Security.

"We are excited to welcome this talented group of professionals that share a common vision of providing world-class cybersecurity to our clients."

Context Information Security’s chief executive officer, Mark Raeburn, described the deal as a marriage of strategies.

"Accenture’s industry-focused approach across adversary simulation, red teaming, incident response and more, matches Context’s own strategy. Accenture’s family culture is a great fit for Context," commented Raeburn.