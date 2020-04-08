Infosecurity Group Websites
Accenture Acquires Revolutionary Security

Accenture has acquired a privately held Philadelphia company specializing in enterprise cybersecurity for information technology and operational technology environments.

Global professional services company Accenture announced its acquisition of Revolutionary Security on April 7. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Revolutionary Security was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Whitpain Township, Pennsylvania. The company employs 90 cybersecurity professionals throughout the United States and serves a variety of clients in the energy, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and communications industries.

“The acquisition of Revolutionary Security is another demonstration of our continued commitment to invest in areas to keep our clients safe from cyber-threats,” said Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally. 

“Revolutionary Security’s service offerings are a perfect complement to Accenture’s portfolio, and the acquisition furthers our mission of helping clients better protect and defend their organizations across their entire ecosystem.”

Jim Guinn II, who leads Accenture’s cybersecurity business for the energy, utilities, chemical, and mining industries, added that Revolutionary Security’s "extensive experience working with industrial companies and their specialized technical skill set will be incredibly valuable to our clients.”

Cybersecurity services offered by Revolutionary Security include assessment and testing, design and build of security programs and functions, and security operations across its clients’ IT and OT (operational technology) systems.  

LiveFire—Revolutionary Security's breach and attack simulation testing service—utilizes real-world cyber-threats to identify gaps in security processes and monitoring, as well as staff operations and technologies. 

President and CEO of Revolutionary Security Rich Mahler believes the acquisition will trigger growth. 

He said: “The opportunity to become part of Accenture Security will enable us to deliver more complete solutions to our clients and expand our services to even more clients globally. We’re excited to be joining a leading provider in cybersecurity services and look forward to working together to help clients solve their toughest challenges in IT and OT security.”

In March, Accenture agreed to acquire Context Information Security, which is the latest in a series of acquisitions—including those of Symantec’s Cyber Security Services, Deja vu Security, iDefense, Maglan, Redcore, Arismore, and FusionX—that the company says demonstrate Accenture Security’s "commitment to investing in and innovating advanced cybersecurity solutions."

