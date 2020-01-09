Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Accenture to Acquire Symantec's Cyber Security Services Business

Accenture Security is to acquire Symantec's Cyber Security Services business from Broadcom.

No financial terms were disclosed regarding the acquisition, which is expected to close in March 2020, subject to customary conditions.  

The impending Symantec deal is the latest in a long line of acquisitions by Accenture Security in the threat intelligence and cybersecurity fields. Already in Accenture's cyber-stable are Deja vu SecurityiDefenseMaglanRedcoreArismore, and FusionX.

With this latest acquisition, Accenture Security has signaled its intention to become one of the main players on the managed security services stage.

“Cybersecurity has become one of the most critical business imperatives for all organizations regardless of industry or geographic location,” said Accenture’s CEO, Julie Sweet.

“With the addition of Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business, Accenture Security will offer one of the most comprehensive managed services for global businesses to detect and manage cybersecurity threats aimed at their companies.”

The cybersecurity services arm of Symantec operates from six operations centers set in Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and the US. 

Included in Symantec’s portfolio of cybersecurity services are global threat monitoring and analysis through a network of security operation centers, real-time adversary and industry-specific threat intelligence, and incident response services. 

Once the acquisition is complete, Accenture hopes to be able to offer clients a more personalized cybersecurity service.

Kelly Bissell, senior managing director of Accenture Security, said: “Companies are facing an unprecedented volume of cyber threats that are highly sophisticated and targeted to their businesses, and they can no longer rely solely on generic solutions. This acquisition is a game-changer and will help Accenture provide flexibility rather than a ‘one size fits all’ approach to managed security services. 

“With Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business, we can now bring clients our combined expertise fine-tuned to their industry with tailored global threat intelligence powered by advanced analytics, automation and machine learning.”

Symantec’s Enterprise Security business, now a division of Broadcom, is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and its Cyber Security Services business includes more than 300 employees around the world who serve top-tier organizations across a diverse range of industries, including financial services, utilities, health, government, communications, media, technology, and retail.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Accenture to Acquire Symantec's Cyber Security Services Business

2
News

Las Vegas Suffers Cyber-Attack

3
News

Apple Is Scanning Your Photos

4
News

UK Banks Foiled by Travelex Ransomware Attack

5
News

US Biz Closes Doors After Ransomware Attack

6
News

Cyber-Attacks Hit UK Firms Once Per Minute in 2019

1
News Feature

2020 Cybersecurity Predictions: Compliance, Authentication and CISO Evolution

2
Magazine Feature

Security Awareness: Driving Better Behaviors vs Still the Same Old Problems

3
News

US Pressures UK on Final Huawei Decision

4
News

Facebook Improves Political Ad Transparency but Refuses Ban

5
News

Dixons Carphone Receives Maximum Fine for Major Breach

6
Opinion

What Does the Hack Back Bill Mean to Your Business?

1
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

2
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

3
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

4
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

5
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

6
Webinar

Do You Need to Keep Up with the AI Trend?

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves