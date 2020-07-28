Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Accountability Concerns Main Reason Security Pros Want to Quit

The main reason security professionals want to leave their jobs is a lack of executive accountability for strategic security decisions, according to new research.

A survey of more than 300 security professionals and executives around the world conducted by LogRhythm found that 42% of participants wanted to quit over inadequate executive accountability. 

The findings of the survey were published today in the report "The State of the Security Team: Are Executives the Problem?" LogRhythm commissioned the report to understand the root causes of the stress under which security teams operate, obtain feedback on how stress can be alleviated, and identify the best paths to remediation. 

Worryingly, the report revealed that 75% of security professionals feel they now experience more work-related stress than they did just two years ago.

“Now, more than ever, security teams are being expected to do more with less, leading to increasing stress levels. With more organizations operating under remote work conditions, the attack surface has broadened, making security at scale a critical concern,” said James Carder, CSO and VP of LogRhythm Labs. “This is a call to action for executives to prioritize alleviating the stress and better support their teams with proper tools, processes, and strategic guidance.”

When asked what causes the majority of work-related stress, the two most commonly given answers were not having enough time (41%) and working with executives (18%). More than half of respondents (57%) stated that their security program lacks proper executive support, defined in the survey as the provision of strategic vision, buy-in, and budget.

The top five responses given as to what would help alleviate workplace stress were an increased security budget (44%), experienced security team members (42%), better cooperation from other IT teams (42%), a supportive executive team (41%), and a fully staffed security team (39%). 

Other key findings of the survey were that 93% of security professionals felt they lack the tools to detect known security threats, and 92% said they do not have the appropriate preventative solutions to close current security gaps.

Only one in three companies (32%) said that they have a real-time security dashboard that provides a clear, consolidated view of all their security solutions.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Blackbaud Breach Hits Nine More Universities

2
News

US Digital Bank Dave Admits Customer Data Breach

3
News

Garmin Outage Could Ground Aircraft

4
News

Sheffield Hallam University Confirms Blackbaud-Linked Data Breach

5
News

Phishing Scam Promises £400 Council Tax Cut

6
News

Vodafone Partners with Accenture to Offer Cybersecurity Services

1
News

Operators of VHD Ransomware Unveiled

2
News

Accountability Concerns Main Reason Security Pros Want to Quit

3
News

No More Ransom Initiative Reflects on Achievements on Fourth Anniversary

4
Interview

Interview: Dominique Shelton Leipzig, Perkins Coie LLP

5
News

Garmin Confirms Cyber-Attack as Ransomware Recovery Rumored

6
News

Identity Governance Business Critical as Orgs Return to Work, Say IT Experts

1
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

2
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

3
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

4
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

5
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

6
Webinar

Using a Managed Security Service Provider in 2020: Everything You Need to Know

1
Interview

Women in Cybersecurity: Proofpoint's Sherrod DeGrippo Answers Your Questions

2
News Feature

Russian Attacks on #COVID19 Vaccine Developers: How, Why and What Happens Next?

3
Interview

Interview: Arti Lalwani, Practice Lead for ISO Services, A-LIGN

4
Blog

NIST Password Guidelines: What You Need to Know

5
Opinion

Using Threat Deception to Thwart Malicious Insiders

6
Blog

Data Security and Third-Party IT Asset Disposition: A Paradox