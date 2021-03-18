Infosecurity Group Websites
Acronis Acquires South African Partner

Global technology company Acronis has completed its fourth acquisition in the past 18 months by acquiring its long-time partner in South Africa.

The acquisition of Synapsys was announced as part of an accelerated growth plan being carried out by Acronis. Synapsys is a channel-centric group of companies that specializes in distributing Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions.

Synpasys has two arms: Synapsys Distribution (Proprietary) Limited, which services the managed service provider (MSP) market, and Synapsys Systems (Proprietary) Limited, a specialist software distributor.

“Synapsys has been a trusted and valuable partner in our efforts to extend our cyber protection solutions to organizations across the African continent," said Acronis’ founder and CEO, Serguei Beloussov.

"This acquisition will give their users direct access to our technology and support."

Beloussov added that the deal marked the start of a permanent presence in a new continent for Acronis, which has its international headquarters in Singapore and its corporate headquarters in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

"Africa is becoming a strategic growth opportunity for Acronis and acquiring Synapsys provides us with a permanent presence on the continent," said Beloussov.

"The move is beneficial for Acronis, the African MSP channel, and the organizations and users that need to safeguard their workloads and systems against the modern threat landscape.”

Following the acquisition, Synapsys’ managing director, Peter French, will take on a new role as Acronis’ general manager for the Middle East/Africa market. 

“No business school advice tells you to put all your eggs in one basket. But this is exactly what we did with Acronis, and we have never regretted it,” said French.

“Our laser-focus and partner-centric ethos is backed by our alignment with Acronis’ mission, especially the drive to the cloud and the cyber protect approach to data protection and digital security.”

Responsibility for all Africa-based sales of Acronis' solutions will be placed in the hands of Synapsys after a planned transition period.

Recently, Acronis acquired CyberLynx, 5nine Software, and DeviceLock. The company said it will continue to weigh up potential acquisitions that will help to solve cybersecurity challenges around safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS).

