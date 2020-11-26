Acronis and World Economic Forum Partner to Combat Global Cybercrime

Cyber-protection firm Acronis has announced that it is collaborating with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Center for Cybersecurity to address rising cybercrime around the globe.

The WEF Center for Cybersecurity is an independent and impartial global platform focused on fostering international dialogues and collaboration to tackle cybersecurity challenges, convening key stakeholders from public and private sectors.

Through the partnership, Acronis will engage in the Cyber-Risk and Corporate Governance project to help establish a baseline understanding of key cybersecurity issues, while providing guidance on strategies for security and cyber-resiliency.

“The Forum’s most recent Global Risk Report noted that the top five global threats were cybersecurity-related, with cyber-attacks and data theft among the most immediate dangers,” said Acronis founder and CEO Serguei “SB” Beloussov. “Having been at the forefront of the new IT discipline of cyber-protection, Acronis brings a unique, comprehensive perspective to the protection challenges facing today’s institutions. By collaborating with our peers, we can ensure business and government leaders have the tools and frameworks needed to meet their cybersecurity obligations of the modern world.”

René Bonvanie, chairman of the board of Acronis, added: “Cybersecurity is critically important in the digital world, yet every day we witness successful breaches. Acronis uniquely offers a cyber-protection platform that natively integrates the five layers of protection into a single offering: prevention, detection, response, recovery and forensics.”