Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Acronis and World Economic Forum Partner to Combat Global Cybercrime

Cyber-protection firm Acronis has announced that it is collaborating with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Center for Cybersecurity to address rising cybercrime around the globe.

The WEF Center for Cybersecurity is an independent and impartial global platform focused on fostering international dialogues and collaboration to tackle cybersecurity challenges, convening key stakeholders from public and private sectors.

Through the partnership, Acronis will engage in the Cyber-Risk and Corporate Governance project to help establish a baseline understanding of key cybersecurity issues, while providing guidance on strategies for security and cyber-resiliency.

“The Forum’s most recent Global Risk Report noted that the top five global threats were cybersecurity-related, with cyber-attacks and data theft among the most immediate dangers,” said Acronis founder and CEO Serguei “SB” Beloussov. “Having been at the forefront of the new IT discipline of cyber-protection, Acronis brings a unique, comprehensive perspective to the protection challenges facing today’s institutions. By collaborating with our peers, we can ensure business and government leaders have the tools and frameworks needed to meet their cybersecurity obligations of the modern world.”

René Bonvanie, chairman of the board of Acronis, added: “Cybersecurity is critically important in the digital world, yet every day we witness successful breaches. Acronis uniquely offers a cyber-protection platform that natively integrates the five layers of protection into a single offering: prevention, detection, response, recovery and forensics.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Raytheon Employee Jailed for Exporting Missile Data to China

2
News

Cyber-attacks Reported on Three US Healthcare Providers

3
News

Anonymous Hacks Uganda Police Website

4
News

Louisiana Hospitals Report Data Breach

5
News

Phishing Most Frequently Reported Cybercrime in US

6
News

Nigerians Arrested Over International BEC Scam

1
News

GDPR Has Had Successes, Requires Public Knowledge of Data Spread

2
News

Defining Codes of Conduct to Enable Post Brexit GDPR Compliance

3
News

DDoS Attacks Against Online Retailers Increase Four-Fold During Pandemic

4
News

Acronis and World Economic Forum Partner to Combat Global Cybercrime

5
Blog

Email Attacks on the Retail Industry: ‘Tis the Season

6
News

New Egregor Ransomware Steps into Maze Group’s Shoes

1
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

2
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

3
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

4
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Enabling Incident Response in a Remote Working Landscape

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint