Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

AI Collaborative Research Institute Launched

A trio of companies is launching a new research institute whose intended purpose is to strengthen privacy and trust for decentralized artificial intelligence (AI). 

The Private AI Collaborative Research Institute, originally established by Intel's University Research & Collaboration Office (URC), is launching as a joint project involving digital security and privacy products vendor Avast and AI software-defined secure computing hardware services company Borsetta.

“As AI continues to grow in strength and scope, we have reached a point where action is necessary, not just talk," said Michal Pechoucek, CTO at Avast.

"We’re delighted to be joining forces with Intel and Borsetta to unlock AI’s full potential for keeping individuals and their data secure.’’

By decentralizing AI, the companies aim to protect privacy and security, free inaccessible data from silos, and maintain efficiency. The trio said that centralized training can be easily attacked by modifying data anywhere between collection and the cloud. 

Another security issue surrounding contemporary AI stems from the limitations of Federated Machine Learning, a technique used to train an algorithm across multiple decentralized edge devices. 

While today's federated AI can access data at the edge, the team behind the Institute said that this technique cannot simultaneously guarantee accuracy, privacy, and security.

"Research into responsible, secure, and private AI is crucial for its true potential to be realized," said Richard Uhlig, Intel Senior Fellow, vice president and director of Intel Labs.

Borsetta said it was inspired to join the collaboration by its strong belief in driving a privacy-preserving framework to support the future hyperconnected world empowered by AI. 

"The mission of the Private AI Collaborative Institute is aligned with our vision for future proof security where data is provably protected with edge computing services that can be trusted," said Pamela Norton, CEO of Borsetta.

"Trust will be the currency of the future, and we need to design AI embedded edge systems with trust, transparency, and security while advancing the human-driven values they were intended to reflect."

A call for research proposals issued earlier this year has resulted in the selection of nine research projects at eight universities in Belgium, Canada, Germany, Singapore, and the United States to receive Institute support.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Half of Docker Hub Images Feature Critical Flaws

2
News

Criminals to Favor Ransomware and BEC Over Breaches in 2021

3
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

4
News

Bank Employee Sells Personal Data of 200,000 Clients

5
News

Universities Attacked by Phishing Campaign

6
News

Carrefour Handed $3.7m GDPR Fine

1
News

AI Collaborative Research Institute Launched

2
News

Smart Sex Toy Sales Surge Poses Security Risk

3
News

Tech CEO Pleads Guilty to Investment Fraud

4
News Feature

2020: The Most Vulnerable Year Yet?

5
News

Ransomware Set for Evolution in Attack Capabilities in 2021

6
Interview

Interview: Russell Haworth, CEO, Nominet

1
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

2
Webinar

Insider Risk Maturity Models: Tales from the Insider Crypt

3
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

4
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint