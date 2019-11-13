Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Airbus Launches Human-Centric Cybersecurity Accelerator

Airbus has announced the launch of a human-centric cybersecurity accelerator program. It will feature a dedicated team of human factor and cognitive psychology experts that will work in collaboration with the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and a range of other partners to gain crucial insights into human-centric approaches for improving cybersecurity effectiveness. 

The Accelerator will offer placements for qualifying university students and establish collaboration opportunities with research teams and businesses to help make the UK one of the safest places to do business in cyberspace. 

The launch follows the opening of the Airbus Cyber Innovation Hub, located in Newport, Wales, in April 2019.

Dr Kevin Jones, chief information security officer of Airbus, said: “With increasingly sophisticated attacks being attempted every day, it simply isn’t possible to protect every user against every cyber-attack. We therefore need to think differently and identify ways for security to work with an organization’s people, to better protect against an array of threats.

“With the right tools and approach, employees can be the strongest link in an organization’s cyber-defense. Our work aims to put people-centric thinking at the heart of an organization’s security and we’re keen to hear from likeminded researchers and organizations who are interested in getting involved with our new Accelerator.”

Airbus was recently forced to take action after a possible Chinese state-sponsored hacking operation was detected targeting multiple suppliers over the past year.

Dr Ian Levy, technical director at the NCSC, said the new initiative is a welcome one and recognizes the importance of a multidisciplinary approach that puts people at the center of cybersecurity development.

“At the NCSC, we recognize the vital role employees have to play in an organization’s cyber-resilience and we are pleased to collaborate on this program.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Two New Carding Bots Threaten E-Commerce Sites

2
News

Amazon Doorbell Camera Lets Hackers Access Household Network

3
News

Texas Health Agency Fined $1.6m for Data Breach

4
News

Just a Third of Global Firms Are PCI DSS Compliant

5
News

UK Labour Party Hit By “Sophisticated” and “Large-Scale” Cyber-Attack

6
News

Don't Fall for the WhatsApp Gold Scam

1
News

Airbus Launches Human-Centric Cybersecurity Accelerator

2
News

Mexican Petrol Giant Pemex Hit by Ransomware

3
News

US Border Officers Humbled by Fourth Amendment Ruling

4
News

Microsoft Patches IE Zero-Day Bug

5
Opinion

Finding and Mentoring Your Next Key Security Hire

6
News

Orvis Passwords Leaked Twice on Pastebin

1
Webinar

How Segmentation Leads to Visibility and Enables Compliance

2
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

3
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

4
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

5
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

6
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

1
Blog

Security by Sector: How Smartphone Biometric Risks Threaten the Banking Industry

2
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned From the 2019 (ISC)2 Workforce Study

3
Blog

Paving the Way for an Even More Remarkable Decade in Information Security

4
Next-Gen

Is the Next Generation Ready to Deal With Malware?

5
News

PayPal Tops List of Most Imitated Brands

6
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat