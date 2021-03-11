Ajay Sabhlok Appointed Rubrik’s First Joint CIO and CDO

Cloud data management company Rubrik has announced the appointment of Ajay Sabhlok to the dual role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Data Officer (CDO).

Sabhlok has more than 10 years of experience in the technology industry and first joined Rubrik as VP and head of IT enterprise business applications in 2018, developing its IT applications and architecture functions.

Prior to that, he oversaw various IT application portfolios at VMware including business intelligence, advanced analytics and master data management.

In his new combined role, Sabhlok will oversee comprehensive IT, data and advanced analytics strategies. It is the first time that Rubrik has had a joint CIO and CDO position.

“IT environments are only increasing in complexity, and as data continues to grow exponentially, so does the need to protect this data. Following a highly successful tenure as VP of IT, Ajay is in the perfect position to deliver immediate impact in his new role as CIO and CDO,” said Kiran Choudary, Rubrik CFO.

“His experience in technology and applications makes him an ideal leader for our next stage of growth and development. As our enterprise sector continues to grow, Ajay will play a critical role in our expansion moving forward.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sabhlok explained that today, more than ever, leading businesses are hungry to create meaningful business value from their data.

“This new role presents the perfect opportunity for Rubrik to continue to deliver on its promise to enable enterprises to maximize value from their data in increasingly complex and fragmented environments across data centers and clouds. I’m thrilled to lead our IT and analytics strategies for Rubrik and unlock new insights and possibilities for our valued customers.”