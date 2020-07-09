Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Alert Fatigue and Overload an Issue for Majority of Security Analysts

Security professionals are struggling to effectively manage high volumes of security alerts.

According to the 2020 State of SecOps and Automation Report, a study conducted by Dimensional Research on behalf of Sumo Logic, managing the sheer volume of security alerts poses a significant problem for IT security professionals.

Its research of 427 qualified security individuals found 70 had faced more than double the volume of security alerts in the past five years, whilst 99% stated high volumes of alerts were causing problems for IT security teams.

This led 83% to say their security staff had experienced alert fatigue.

“Today’s security operations teams are faced with constant threats of security breaches that can lead to severe fallout including losing customers, diminished brand reputation and reduced revenue,” said Diane Hagglund, principal for Dimensional Research.

“To effectively minimize risk and bridge the gap, many companies rely on automated solutions that provide real-time analysis of security alerts. These findings highlight the challenges SOC teams are facing in a cloud-centric world, but more importantly why enterprises are aggressively looking to cloud-native alternatives for security analytics and operations.”

Although automated security alert processing can help to mitigate this issue, it is still a work in progress for most security teams.

Speaking to Infosecurity, Virtually Informed CISO Sarb Sembhi said, in the last 20 years, technology has been about “collecting and giving you alerts” and until AI came along, there was little in the way of a solution to deal with alerts and to be able to see all alerts in a single view.

“The cause of this is so many different technologies that come into the security estate and give you an alert and tell you something is wrong and somebody has done something, and there is not a single view,” he said. “What you need is a single sense to tell you what the course of action should be.”

He concluded that there is an issue of seeing so many alerts and an analyst having a “so what” attitude, but even if one of a million alerts is dangerous “you cannot become complacent.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Home Routers Are All Broken, Finds Security Study

2
News

Microsoft Confirms Takedown of Phishing Domains

3
News

Casino App Clubillion Leaks PII on “Millions” of Users

4
News

Microsoft Research Develops Invisible Cloud Malware Scanner

5
News

Billions of Banking and Social Media Credentials Available Online

6
News

Manufacturing Sector Paid Out 62% of Total Ransomware Payments in 2019

1
News

Teen Murdered After Confronting Cyber-Bullies

2
News

Cyber-Attack Downs Alabama County’s Network

3
News

95% of Brits Unable to Consistently Identify Phishing Messages

4
News

Alert Fatigue and Overload an Issue for Majority of Security Analysts

5
News

HSBC SMS Phishing Scam Targets UK Victims

6
News

Fake TikTok App Targets Indian Users

1
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

2
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

3
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

4
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

5
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

1
News Feature

Industry Figures Make #VersusRacism Pledge

2
Interview

Interview: Lior Div and Cybereason’s ‘UbU’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mission

3
Blog

Busting the Top Myths About Privileged Access Management

4
Opinion

SIM Swap - The Silent Hacker

5
News Feature

Effective Cybersecurity in Hospitals During #COVID19 and Beyond

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act