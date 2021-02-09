Alison Partners with CODERED

Cybersecurity course publisher CODERED has formed a partnership with one of the world's largest fee-free online learning platforms.

The publishing partnership between CODERED and Alison.com was announced earlier today. The first educational fruit to be born from this union is a certified online course titled Hands-On Android Security that takes approximately four to five hours to complete.

Students of the course will become acquainted with the core concepts of the Android operating system, hardware security components, and native applications. Users will also learn how to analyze existing Android apps, understand vulnerabilities, and test their work to ensure full security compliance within the Android environment.

"With almost three-quarters of smartphones being Android devices, compared to 26% on IOS devices, this course will be a welcome learning resource for the Android developer community," said a spokesperson for Alison.com. "It covers the tools and software needed to test and protect apps from hackers."

The course focuses on the practical aspect of penetration testing and also details how attacks are executed, how to monitor threats, and how to mitigate them.

To successfully complete the course and earn a certificate, students must achieve 80% or higher in each course assessment.

The course was developed in partnership with CODERED and certified by the International Council of E-Commerce Consultants (also known as the EC-Council), the world's largest cybersecurity technical certification body.

The EC-Council's certification is trusted by seven of the top ten Fortune 500 companies, NATO, and more than 2,000 universities around the world.

At the time of going to press, 664 students were already enrolled on the Hands-On Android Security course, which had received a rating of 5 out of 5 stars on Alison.com.

Other cybersecurity courses brought to life by the partnership include Black Hat Python: Python for Pentesters; Identity and Access Management; and Secure Full Stack MEAN Stack Developer.

Alison.com currently has more than 18 million learners and hosts over 2,000 courses on its free-to-use platform. In addition to courses, the site offers a way for subject-matter experts to publish their work and share their knowledge with a global community.