Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Affordacare Patient Data Allegedly Published Online

An American healthcare provider whose patients' records were allegedly published online in a ransomware attack has told patients their data is secure.

Affordacare runs an urgent care walk-in clinic network out of five locations in Texas. The organization was hit by a ransomware attack in February.

In a breach notification published on the organization's website, Affordacare wrote: "Hackers attacked Affordacare’s servers and were able to compromise some limited, confidential information on or around Feb. 1, 2020. The hackers also installed ransomware on the servers."

The healthcare provider said that data exposed in the incident included names, addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, ages, dates and locations of visits, reasons for visits, insurance plan providers, insurance plan policy numbers, insurance group numbers, treatment codes and descriptions, and comments from health care providers.

Despite refusing to pay the ransom, Affordacare told patients that "this incident did not affect your electronic health records, labs, Social Security number or any personal payment information."

The healthcare provider said that the majority of health care records were stored in a cloud-based electronic health records system that was not affected by the incident.

Ransomware group MAZE has claimed responsibility for the February attack on Affordacare. The threat group claims to have exfiltrated more than 40 GB of data from the healthcare provider, including sensitive patient health data.  

MAZE published what it claims is Affordacare data in a data dump on February 1 at http(colon)//mazenews(dot)top/site after the healthcare provider allegedly refused to pay the ransom.  

After viewing the alleged Affordacare data, Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow told Infosecurity Magazine: "The dump includes information relating to numerous patients, including reports that were presumably requested by Affordacare from other medical practices, as well as details relating to Affordacare’s own payroll and the resumes of people who had applied for employment." 

What appear to be Affordacare patient records published online by MAZE and viewed by Infosecurity Magazine included names, Social Security numbers, and details of a testicular sonogram. 

After notifying patients about the breach by letter on March 30, Affordacare stated on its website: "At this time, we do not know if your information was actually taken or misused."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New Marriott Data Breach Affects 5.2 Million Guests

2
News

UK Government Uses Zoom Despite MoD Security Concerns

3
News

NATO Report Warns of New Authoritarian Chinese Splinternet

4
News

Privacy Snafu Exposes 42 Million ‘Telegram’ Records

5
News

Chinese #COVID19 Conspiracy Theories Date Back to January

6
News

‘Secure’ Backup Company Leaks 135 Million Records Online

1
News

Company Launches Lockdown-Friendly Hacking Competition

2
News

Affordacare Patient Data Allegedly Published Online

3
Webinar

Remotely Manage Secure File Transfers Amid COVID-19 and Beyond

4
News

Ransomware Payments on the Rise

5
Blog

Security by Sector: Kaspersky Makes Security Products Free for Healthcare Institutions Amid #COVID19 Pandemic

6
News

Lack of Understanding of US Legislation Putting UK Business Data at Risk

1
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

2
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

3
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

4
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

5
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

6
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

1
News Feature

Infosec Industry Shows Compassionate Side Amid #COVID19 Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Doug Dooley, COO, Data Theorem

3
Blog

Best Practices in Designing a Data Decommissioning Policy

4
News Feature

The Unique Dangers Posed by #COVID19 Phishing Scams

5
Opinion

Respecting Data Privacy Rights Through Data Encryption

6
Interview

Interview: Len Shneyder, Co-Chair, Election Security Working Group, M3AAWG