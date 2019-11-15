Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Alleged Crypto-Stealing SIM Swap Duo Charged

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a major SIM swap campaign designed to steal cryptocurrency and hijack high-value social media accounts.

Eric Meiggs, 21, of Brockton, Massachusetts, and Declan Harrington, 20, of Rockport, Massachusetts, face an 11-count indictment, charging them with one count of conspiracy, eight counts of wire fraud, one count of computer fraud and abuse, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

After using classic SIM swap techniques to gain control of victims’ phone numbers, they targeted cryptocurrency company executives and others, intercepting two-factor authentication reset codes to hijack their Coinbase and Block.io wallets and drain them of digital funds.

They allegedly stole or attempted to steal over $550,000 in cryptocurrency from around 10 victims across the US, according to the indictment.

In addition, Meiggs is accused of hijacking two high-value social media accounts, in one case threatening to kill the wife of a victim if they didn’t give up their Instagram handle. In another case he allegedly convinced a victim to give him his handle in return for his phone number.

These so-called “OG” or “Original Gangster” accounts are typically registered soon after social media platforms are launched, giving them an extra cachet which means they can be highly sought-after online.

SIM swapping is a increasingly common threat to mobile users, and there’s little victims can do about it. The problem stems from the mobile carriers themselves: it is their staff who are tricked into believing the hacker is a legitimate customer. Sometimes insiders at these firms are part of the conspiracy.

In May this year, nine men including three former employees of mobile phone companies were charged for their roles in a SIM swap campaign which is said to have netted them around $2.4m in cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, AT&T is set for a courtroom showdown with a cryptocurrency exec whose account was drained of $24m in funds after criminals persuaded an AT&T agent in a Connecticut store to transfer his mobile phone number to a new SIM.

Michael Terpin is suing the telco giant for $224m.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Airbus Launches Human-Centric Cybersecurity Accelerator

2
News

Healthcare Malware Infections Soar 60% from 2018

3
News

Apple Employee Texts Himself Customer's Nude

4
News

Shamoon-Slingers APT33 in Secret New Operations

5
News

Mexican Petrol Giant Pemex Hit by Ransomware

6
News

Capture the Flag Competition Aims to Trace Missing Persons

1
News

Ransomware: Still Going Strong 30 Years On

2
News

Japan's Largest Messaging App Launches Bug Bounty Hunt

3
News

LA Warns Travelers of Juice Jacking Scams

4
News

Alleged Crypto-Stealing SIM Swap Duo Charged

5
News

UK Government Brexit App Riddled with Security Issues

6
Opinion

Make it So: How Intent-Based Network Security Accelerates the Enterprise

1
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

2
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

3
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

4
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

6
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

1
Blog

Security by Sector: How Smartphone Biometric Risks Threaten the Banking Industry

2
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned From the 2019 (ISC)2 Workforce Study

3
Blog

Paving the Way for an Even More Remarkable Decade in Information Security

4
Next-Gen

Is the Next Generation Ready to Deal With Malware?

5
News

PayPal Tops List of Most Imitated Brands

6
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat