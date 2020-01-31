Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

AlphaBay Moderator Faces 20 Years Jail Time

A Colorado man who worked as a moderator on the infamous AlphaBay marketplace is facing two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to racketeering charges this week.

Bryan Connor Herrell, 25, worked on the now-shuttered dark web site settling disputes between buyers and sellers of illicit goods, according to a Department of Justice (DoJ) notice.

Known by the online pseudonyms “Penissmith” and “Botah,” he’s said to have settled over 20,000 such disputes on the site whilst also monitoring transactions for signs of fraud.

It appears Herrell’s identity may have become known to police after FBI, DEA and Royal Thai Police officers raided the home of AlphaBay founder Alexandre Cazes in 2017. At the time they seized an open laptop which contained “the passwords/passkeys for the AlphaBay website, the AlphaBay servers, and other online identities associated with AlphaBay.”

While Cazes subsequently died in prison, of suspected suicide, investigations into his former colleagues continue.

AlphaBay is thought to have been the world’s largest dark web marketplace of its kind when it stepped up to fill the gap left by Silk Road.

However, it suffered the same fate as its predecessor after police managed to infiltrate and shut it down. Announced alongside the takedown of Hansa in July 2017, the site is said to have reached over 200,000 users and 40,000 vendors.

According to Europol, the site hosted over 250,000 listings for illegal drugs and over 100,000 for stolen and fake ID documents, malware, hacking tools, counterfeit goods and more.

The policing organization estimated that at least $1bn flowed through the marketplace since it was launched in 2014.

Herrell was paid in Bitcoin for his efforts, and likely received a handsome remuneration. However, after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to engage in a “racketeer-influenced corrupt organization,” he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-Attack on US Water Company Causes Network Outage

2
News

Cybersecurity Firm to Create 164 New Jobs in Virginia

3
News

Cost of Insider Threats Rises 31%

4
News

Hacker Leaks Alleged Tesla Design Secrets

5
News

Hackers Begin Uploading 30 Million Cards from Wawa Breach

6
News

Japan Considers Emergency Cybersecurity Measures Ahead of 2020 Olympics

1
News

REvil Ransomware Crew Sponsors Underworld Hacking Competition

2
News

US County's Computers Still Down Nine Days After Ransomware Attack

3
News

Breach at Indian Airline Affects 1.2 Million Passengers

4
News

British Council Blocked Over 10 Million Malicious Emails in 2019

5
News

US Defense Contractor Hit by Ryuk Ransomware

6
News

AlphaBay Moderator Faces 20 Years Jail Time

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

3
Webinar

Do You Need to Keep Up with the AI Trend?

4
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
Blog

Big Data, Big Risks: Addressing the High-Tech & Telecoms Threat Landscape

2
News

#BSidesLeeds: Cyber is Running the World, More Innovation to Come

3
Interview

Interview: Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto

4
Blog

Why the Travelex Incident Portends the Changing Nature of Ransomware

5
Interview

Interview: Jonathan Armstrong, Partner, Cordery

6
Opinion

The Risk of Increase in Social Cyber Security in 2020