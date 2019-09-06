Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Android OTA Bug May Have Hit One Billion Users

Security researchers are warning of a new Android vulnerability in the way certain handsets receive over-the-air (OTA) updates, allowing hackers to potentially craft convincing SMS phishing attacks.

Check Point revealed the flaw, which has now been patched by some handset manufacturers, earlier this week.

It claimed that the industry standard for OTA provisioning, the Open Mobile Alliance Client Provisioning (OMA CP), only features limited authentication. As a result, remote agents could exploit this to impersonate network operators in spoof OMA CP messages to users, it claimed.

If a user is deceived, they will accept malicious settings which could lead to them being routed to a proxy server under the control of the attackers.

Check Point claimed Samsung devices are most vulnerable to the bug because they don’t feature any authenticity checks for OMA CP message senders.

Huawei, LG and Sony devices feature authentication, but hackers only need the IMSI of a recipient to pass these checks. This could be obtained via rogue Android apps, the researchers claimed.

Another option for attackers is to send a target a text message posing as a network operator asking them to accept a PIN-protected OMA CP message. If the user enters the PIN, accepting the message, the malicious settings will be installed.

It’s unclear exactly how many users could be affected but given the large market share of Samsung and Huawei and the huge global Android user base, it could top one billion.

“Given the popularity of Android devices, this is a critical vulnerability that must be addressed,” said Check Point security researcher Slava Makkaveev.

“Without a stronger form of authentication, it is easy for a malicious agent to launch a phishing attack through over-the-air provisioning. When the user receives an OMA CP message, they have no way to discern whether it is from a trusted source. By clicking ‘accept’, they could very well be letting an attacker into their phone.”

Fortunately, the researchers worked responsibly with the affected vendors to fix the problem, disclosing their findings back in March.

Samsung apparently fixed the issue in a Security Maintenance Release for May (SVE-2019-14073), LG released a fix in July (LVE-SMP-190006), and Huawei is planning to include UI fixes for OMA CP in the next generation of Mate series or P series smartphones.

Only Sony could be letting its customers down by refusing to acknowledge the vulnerability. According to Check Point, the Japanese handset maker told the firm its devices follow the OMA CP specification.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Phishers Use SCA Checks to Trick Banking Customers

2
News

Security Flaws Found in 600,000 GPS Child Trackers

3
News

New Bedford Hit With $5.3m Ransomware Demand

4
News

Dutch Insider Deployed Stuxnet: Report

5
News

CISOs: Cloud is Now Safer Than On-Premises

6
News

40% of IT Pros Would Outlaw Ransomware Payments

1
News

NCSC CEO: Vigilance and Coordinated Action Needed Against "Big Four" Nation State Threats

2
News

Catastrophic Incident at OS Provider Could Cost US Insurers $24bn

3
News

Only One Third of UK Employees Receive Regular Email Security Training

4
News

South Korean Firm’s Email Leak Exposes Global Clients

5
News

Android OTA Bug May Have Hit One Billion Users

6
Opinion

Why Enclaves are Taking over the Security World

1
Webinar

Can You be Secure by Design, Compliant and Enable Optimum Functionality?

2
Webinar

How SOAR Can Improve Security Operations, Monitoring & Incident Response

3
Webinar

Mastering the Security Art of Identity, Access & Authentication

4
Webinar

How to Identify and Overcome Offensive AI Attacks

5
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

6
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

1
Interview

Interview: Nigel Kersten, Field CTO, Puppet

2
News

#OSSummit: Don’t Ignore GitHub Security Alerts

3
Opinion

Complicated Compliance Made Easy

4
News

Astronaut Accused of Committing Cybercrime in Space

5
News Feature

Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit 2019: A Preview

6
News

VMware Plans $2.1bn Carbon Black Acquisition