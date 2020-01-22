Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Apple Dropped iCloud Encryption Plans After FBI Complaint: Report

Apple dropped plans to offer end-to-end encrypted cloud back-ups to its global customer base after the FBI complained, a new report has claimed.

Citing six sources “familiar with the matter,” Reuters claimed that Apple changed its mind over the plans for iCloud two years ago after the Feds argued in private it would seriously hinder investigations.

The revelations put a new spin on the often combative relationship between the law enforcement agency and one of the world’s biggest tech companies.

The two famously clashed in 2016 when Apple refused to engineer backdoors in its products that would enable officers to unlock the phone of a gunman responsible for a mass shooting in San Bernardino.

Since then, both FBI boss Christopher Wray, attorney general William Barr and most recently Donald Trump have taken Apple and the wider tech community to task for failing to budge on end-to-end encryption.

Silicon Valley argues that it’s impossible to provide law enforcers with access to encrypted data in a way which wouldn’t undermine security for hundreds of millions of law-abiding customers around the world.

They are backed by world-leading encryption experts, while on the other side, lawmakers and enforcers have offered no solutions of their own to the problem.

Apple’s decision not to encrypt iCloud back-ups means it can provide officers with access to target’s accounts. According to the report, full device backups and other iCloud content was handed over to the US authorities in 1568 cases in the first half of 2019, covering around 6000 accounts.

Apple is also said to have handed the Feds the iCloud backups of the Pensacola shooter, whose case sparked another round of calls for encryption backdoors from Trump and others.

It’s not 100% clear if Apple dropped its encryption plan because of the FBI complaint, or if it was down to more mundane usability issues. Android users are said to be able to back-up to the cloud without Google accessing their accounts.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Zero-Day IE Bug is Being Exploited in the Wild

2
News

Travelex Begins Reboot as VPN Bug Persists

3
News

Mitsubishi Electric Discloses Information Leak

4
News

US Could Appoint a Cybersecurity Leader for Each State

5
News

US Cybersecurity Firm Founder Admits Funding DDoS Attacks

6
News

Microsoft Exposes 250 Million Call Center Records in Privacy Snafu

1
News

US Journalist Denounced for Alleged Involvement with Brazilian Criminal Organization

2
News

Fake Smart Factory Captures Real Cyber-threats

3
News

Facebook Crime Rises 19% as UK Tries to Police Social Media

4
Blog

The Helpful Hack That Started It All

5
News

Apple Dropped iCloud Encryption Plans After FBI Complaint: Report

6
News

Microsoft Exposes 250 Million Call Center Records in Privacy Snafu

1
Webinar

Strategies to Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

2
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

3
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

4
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

5
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

6
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves