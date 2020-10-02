Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

New APT Group XDSpy Targets Belarus and Russian-Speakers

Security researchers have discovered a new APT group that has been stealing sensitive information from Eastern European governments and businesses for over nine years.

Dubbed “XDSpy,” the group shares no similarities of malicious code, network infrastructure or regional targets with any known APT outfit, according to ESET.

It operates largely in a GMT+2 or +3 time zone, the same as its targets, and operatives work only Monday-Friday.

It focuses exclusively on spearphishing to compromise targets, although emails could contain malicious RAR or ZIP attachments or links.

Interestingly, the group’s technical proficiency seems to vary, according to ESET.

On the one hand it has used the same malware architecture for nine years, with the main XDDown malware component downloaded to a victim computer from a C&C server. This installs additional plugins to gather basic info, crawl the C drive, exfiltrate local files, gather browser passwords and more.

However, on the other hand, it was recently spotted exploiting CVE-2020-0968. “At the time it was exploited by XDSpy, no proof-of-concept and very little information about this specific vulnerability was available online,” explained ESET. “We think that XDSpy either bought this exploit from a broker or developed a 1-day exploit themselves by looking at previous exploits for inspiration.”

The security vendor refused to speculate on who could be behind XDSpy. It is most interested in stealing information from government targets in Eastern Europe and the Balkans, including a February campaign against Belarussian institutions in February and Russian-speaking targets in September this year.

Moldova, Serbia, Russia and Ukraine have also come under attack since 2011.

“The group has attracted very little public attention so far, with the exception of an advisory from the Belarusian CERT in February 2020,” said Mathieu Faou, ESET researcher. ““Since we did not find any code similarities with other malware families, and we did not observe any overlap in the network infrastructure, we conclude that XDSpy is a previously undocumented group.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Critical Vulnerabilities Found in Remote Access Software

2
News

H&M Fined €35.2m for GDPR Violations

3
News

Ransomware: from Entry to Ransom in Under 45 Minutes

4
News

Multiple Wireless Router Chipsets Affected by Authentication Bypass Vulnerability

5
News

Ransomware Attack on Shipping Giant

6
News

Swatch Group Hit by Likely Ransomware Attack

1
News

Spawn of Demonbot Attacks IoT Devices

2
News

Two Charged in ATO Attack on US Athletes

3
News

US Treasury: Paying Ransomware Gangs Could Violate Regulations

4
Blog

COVID-19 and Cybersecurity Staffing Shortages

5
News

Former Australian PM Talks Importance of Cyber Awareness

6
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

1
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

2
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

3
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

4
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

5
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

6
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?

1
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

2
Blog

Credential Stuffing: the Culprit of Recent Attacks

3
Opinion

Making Cybersecurity a Priority in the Boardroom

4
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

5
Blog

Repairing SQL Database Corruption with CHECKDB Repair? You Can Lose Your Data Forever

6
Opinion

Sleepwalking into a Cybersecurity Nightmare?