Aqua Security Acquires CloudSploit

CloudSploit has been acquired by Aqua Security for an undisclosed sum.

Aqua Security, the leading platform provider for securing container-based, serverless, and cloud native applications, announced the acquisition of security auditing and monitoring tool CloudSploit today.

The American company said the addition of CloudSploit will enable them to expand into cloud security posture management (CSPM) and give their customers the option of continuous security monitoring.

Co-founded by Matthew Fuller and Josh Rosenthal, CloudSploit was built on open source foundations and has benefited from the contributions of cloud users and experts since its inception in 2015.

CloudSploit’s SaaS-based platform allows customers to monitor their public cloud accounts and access an overview of their entire estate of cloud resources. It automatically manages cloud security risk and benchmarks against industry standards to ensure compliance.

CloudSploit works as an auditing tool to check the configuration state of services in users' IaaS accounts for potential misconfigurations that lead to security breaches. The platform also monitors activity in users' accounts for suspicious behavior and insider threats in real-time.

"We are excited to add CloudSploit to Aqua’s cloud-native security portfolio," said Dror Davidoff, CEO of Aqua Security.

"Aqua protects the world’s largest cloud native environments; with CloudSploit our customers can now continuously monitor and manage their cloud security posture across their multi-cloud infrastructures."

CloudSploit is the second open-source investment by Aqua since August, when the company announced its acquisition of Trivy Vulnerability Scanner.

A spokesperson for Aqua Security said: "With the addition of CloudSploit and VM Security, Aqua’s customers can more effectively manage risk and protect against threats for their multi-cloud environments across the full application stack, from infrastructure, application workloads and code."

Aqua has also added significant new capabilities to its Cloud Native Security Platform (CSP), deepening protection of virtual machines. Aqua CSP now protects VMs for complete cloud workload protection.

Aqua’s VM security solution delivers file integrity monitoring, machine image assurance, network discovery, and micro-segmentation to hosts for full visibility of infrastructure and application threats. Organizations can now protect their cloud native workloads from a single control panel for improved visibility and efficient remediation.