Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Army Reserve Gets First Cyber General

The United States Army has promoted the first Army Reserve cyber officer to the rank of brigadier general.

Colonel Robert Powell Jr. was promoted in a December ceremony held at Signal Theater at Fort Gordon in Georgia. Having pinned the one-star rank to his Army Green Service Uniform, Powell will serve as the deputy commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (Theater).

Powell was born in Tennessee and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1991. He was commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and started his military career as an armor officer with the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas.  

In 2004, Powell joined the Army Reserve as a military intelligence officer. He commanded the US Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade from 2016 to 2019 and recently mobilized to support the Cyber National Mission Force, US Cyber Command at Fort Meade in Maryland.

Powell's promotion ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Hager, deputy commander of operations, Cyber National Mission Force, US Cyber Command, who Powell met during a deployment in Kuwait. Hager recruited Powell to the Cyber National Mission Force after being tasked with finding talented senior officers for US Army Cyber Command.  

"Out of over 200,000 people in the Army Reserve, there are less than 130 general officers," said Hager. "The jump from colonel to flag officer is a very competitive endeavor."

Hager added that with his acceptance of the new role, Powell's allegiance to the Army had entered new territory.  

"This is a major event," said Hager. "This appointment and promotion come with a very large commitment. I often tell leaders that when you are a colonel with 25 to 30 years you are 'seriously dating the Army. When you become a general, you are married to the Army.'" 

Hager told Powell's wife, daughter, and son, who were present at the ceremony, that they should be proud of Powell's promotion.

"Rob is the first United States Army Reserve General Officer to come from the cyber branch. That is significant since it demonstrates to our younger troops that there is a path to general officership," said Hager.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

2
News

British Airways Plans £3bn Breach Settlement

3
News

Bug Bounty Program Launched to Discover US Army Vulnerabilities

4
News

DoJ: SolarWinds Attackers Hit Thousands of O365 Inboxes

5
News

Deepfake Technologies Set to Become Major Threat to Businesses

6
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

1
News

JPMorgan Chase Hacker Gets 12 Years

2
News

Ransomware Attack Costs Health Network $1.5m a Day

3
News

Red Hat to Acquire StackRox

4
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

5
News Feature

The Growing Threat of #COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams

6
Opinion

Privacy Post-COVID: Predictions for 2021

1
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

2
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

3
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

4
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

6
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

1
News Feature

Around the World in 2021 Hacker Predictions

2
Opinion

How to Transform Your Cybersecurity Posture

3
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

4
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

5
Opinion

How to Bridge the IT and Cyber Skills Gap in 2021

6
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment