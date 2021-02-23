Aston Martin Partners with SentinelOne

American cybersecurity company SentinelOne was today named as the official cybersecurity partner of Aston Martin's Cognizant Formula One Team.

SentinelOne operates from offices in Mountain View, California. The company was founded in 2013 by Almog Cohen and Tomer Weingarten, who still acts as the company's CEO.

Today's partnership announcement follows SentinelOne’s ongoing partnership with Aston Martin Lagonda. SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity XDR platform was selected by Aston Martin in 2018 to protect the team's cloud workload, IoT devices, and endpoints.

“The parallels between Aston Martin and SentinelOne are strong, and it is an honor to support Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team’s much anticipated return to the top tier of global motorsport,” said Weingarten.

“We both share a relentless passion for innovation and desire to disrupt the status quo, and an appreciation of the significance of speed. These core principles are at the soul of this partnership and represent the power of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team and SentinelOne.”

Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team officially launches next month. The team's debut race will take place in Bahrain on March 28.

“I am delighted that SentinelOne will be one of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team’s key partners as we take Aston Martin back where it belongs, the top table of international motorsport, namely Formula One,” said Lawrence Stroll, chairman of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team.

“Tomer and I have enjoyed our discussions, and it is clear that our two companies have much in common. Ours will be a very real partnership, delivering genuine performance enhancements to the safe and smooth running of our team.”

A British independent manufacturer of luxury sports cars and stylish grand tourers, Aston Martin was founded in 1913. During its extensive history the company has gone bankrupt seven times.

In August 2017, a 1956 Aston Martin DBR1/1 previously driven by Carroll Shelby and Stirling Moss was sold at a Sotheby's auction at the Concours d'Elegance held in Pebble Beach, California, for $22,550,000. According to Sotheby's, the vehicle was the most expensive British car ever sold at an auction.