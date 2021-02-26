Infosecurity Group Websites
Atos Acquires Two Cybersecurity Companies

French multinational information technology services and consulting company Atos has completed the acquisition of two cybersecurity companies. 

On February 24, the self-styled decarbonization services and products pioneer announced the successful acquisition of Motiv ICT Security. Founded in 1998, Motiv is the largest independent Managed Security Services (MSS) provider in the Netherlands.

In a statement released Wednesday, Atos said that the deal would reinforce its position as the third worldwide MSS provider "by strengthening the Group's local capabilities and bringing its recent investment in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform, AIsaac, to Dutch customers."

From the deal, Atos is set to gain Motiv's independently certified Security Operations Center (SOC), more than 180 highly skilled cybersecurity experts, and the Motiv Academy, which fast-tracks new talent into SOC operational deployment. 

“We are excited with this important next step for Motiv, our employees and our customers," said Aksel Dorèl, CEO of Motiv.

"By joining forces with Atos, we accelerate on our mission to support the secure digital transformation of our customers, unlocking the full potential of Atos’ global cyber security service and capabilities to our customers."

On February 23, Atos completed the acquisition of In Fidem, a Canada-based cybersecurity consulting firm with expertise in digital identity, cloud security, digital forensics, risk management, cyber-breach response, and security operations. 

"We're excited to unite our expertise with that of In Fidem and see many synergies between our teams and business approach," said Pierre Barnabé, senior executive vice president, head of big data & cybersecurity at Atos.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Montreal with offices in Quebec City and Ottawa, In Fidem will bring its network of more than 100 highly skilled specialists to the Atos cybersecurity team.

"Atos understands our aim to support our clients with multi-disciplinary teams," said Matthieu Chouinard, CEO of In Fidem. 

"They share our corporate vision which is centered on the return of our clients’ security investment and trust. By combining our forces, we will enhance our services to our customers.”

Terms of the two deals were not disclosed. They follow the recent cybersecurity acquisitions by Atos of Paladiondigital.security, and SEC Consult.

