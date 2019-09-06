Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Coalition of Attorneys General Opens Investigation into Facebook

Attorneys general from eight states put politics aside today to launch a united investigation into Facebook's alleged anti-competitive business practices. 

The probe will focus on the social media giant's dominance in the industry and assess whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk. 

Leader of the bipartisan coalition and New York attorney general Letitia James said in a statement: “We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising.”

Joining James on the leadership team investigating Facebook are the attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia. 

The news follows a report by machine identity protection provider Venafi that reveals the majority of IT security professionals have no faith in the government when it comes to cybersecurity.

Of the 384 pros questioned while attending Black Hat USA 2019 in Las Vegas, 82% don't trust the government to protect their personally identifiable information and don't believe their elected officials understand cyber risks well enough to develop and enact effective security regulation. 

The results also showed that 80% of respondents believe government officials do not even understand the cyber-risks targeting digital infrastructure. 

The respondents didn't think much of social media either, with 93% saying they do not trust social media organizations to protect their personally identifiable information, and 80% agreeing that more security and privacy legislation is needed, especially for social media organizations that store personal data.

Kevin Bocek, vice president of security strategy and threat intelligence at Venafi, said: "This general lack of understanding of cybersecurity is still universal in the public and private sector; it’s a common problem with regulators, in the board room and executive suites, as well as with politicians." 

Bocek described cybersecurity as a major component of prosperity and freedom for every industry and nation, on a par with economic policy, and called for governments to offer more competitive remuneration to attract top cybersecurity talent.

He said: "In cybersecurity talent is a critical asset; people set strategy and define the technology required to provide security and privacy. Governments need to invest differently and provide incentives to recruit top technical talent, because there are huge incentives to join the private sector."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

40% of IT Pros Would Outlaw Ransomware Payments

2
News

Security Flaws Found in 600,000 GPS Child Trackers

3
News

Android OTA Bug May Have Hit One Billion Users

4
News

Catastrophic Incident at OS Provider Could Cost US Insurers $24bn

5
News

New Bedford Hit With $5.3m Ransomware Demand

6
News

Senior Staff Immune from Insider Threat Finger-Pointing

1
News

Coalition of Attorneys General Opens Investigation into Facebook

2
News

DOD Picks Insider Threat Awareness Month to Train Staff in Threat Detection

3
News

Scams and Ransomware Cost Kiwis $6.5m in 3 Months

4
News

NCSC CEO: Vigilance and Coordinated Action Needed Against "Big Four" Nation State Threats

5
News

Catastrophic Incident at OS Provider Could Cost US Insurers $24bn

6
News

Only One Third of UK Employees Receive Regular Email Security Training

1
Webinar

The Key to Successful Cybersecurity Projects: Asset Management - Asking the Right Questions

2
Webinar

How SOAR Can Improve Security Operations, Monitoring & Incident Response

3
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

4
Webinar

Can You be Secure by Design, Compliant and Enable Optimum Functionality?

5
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

6
Webinar

How to Identify and Overcome Offensive AI Attacks

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Young Brits Call for Smartphone Policies and Social Media Lessons in Schools

2
News

US Government Flags 2020 Election Ransomware Threat

3
Opinion

Flexibility in Vulnerability Management: Why It’s Essential

4
News

Imperva Breach Hits Cloud Customers

5
Blog

Going Beyond the Gender Gap – Why Diversity is Vital for the Future of Cybersecurity

6
News

NATO: Attack Like WannaCry Could Prompt “Collective Defense Commitment”