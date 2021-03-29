Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Aussie TV Network Taken Off Air by Ransomware

An Australian TV network was taken off-air for over 24 hours by suspected state-backed attackers, in what it described as the largest attack on a media company in the country’s history.

Production systems at the Sydney-headquartered Nine Network, currently the country’s top-rated network, went offline early on Sunday morning, its own news site reported this morning.

Although some shows are back on air, the channel’s news and current affairs output has been significantly affected by the attack.

All staff have reportedly been ordered to work from home indefinitely while the firm deals with the fall-out.

“Our IT teams are working around the clock to fully restore our systems, which have primarily affected our broadcast and corporate business units. Publishing and radio systems continue to be operational,” said Nine Entertainment's people and culture director, Vanessa Morley, in an email.

The latest report from the network’s online news site claimed that ransomware was used but no ransom has yet been demanded, indicating that state-backed players may be responsible.

This evening, the network is set to broadcast a warts-and-all expose of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s use of poison to murder overseas dissidents. However, there’s no firm evidence as yet to link the attacks back to the Kremlin.

China is also currently in a tense stand-off with Australia. It has levied unilateral tariffs on Australian products in response to Aussie blocks on Chinese investment in sensitive areas and calls for an investigation into the origin of COVID-19.

The attack on Nine Network came just hours after Parliament House was hit by a suspected ransomware attack which forced local technicians to cut IT access. The outage continued for over 30 hours from Saturday lunchtime, local time, with the attack targeted at an external service provider, according to reports.

Parliamentary staff were also sent an alert on Sunday night about a phishing scam over WhatsApp.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

2
News

CNA Suffers “Sophisticated” Cyber-Attack

3
News

MangaDex Site Could Be Offline for Weeks After Attack

4
News

Phished Healthcare Provider Takes Legal Action Against Amazon

5
News

FBI Issues Mamba Alert

6
News

Delhi Police Bust Call Center Scammers

1
News

Aussie TV Network Taken Off Air by Ransomware

2
News

Phished Healthcare Provider Takes Legal Action Against Amazon

3
News

NGA Picks Four States for Academy on Cybersecurity Policy

4
News

FBI Issues Mamba Alert

5
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

6
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

1
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

2
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

3
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

4
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

5
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

6
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
News Feature

#IWD2021: Women in Tech Discuss Success, Setbacks and the Future of Diversity

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
Blog

Why Quantum Computers Pose a Very Real Risk to Cybersecurity

5
Opinion

The Impact of #COVID19 on Cybersecurity and How Businesses Can Mitigate Risk

6
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic