Avast Appoints Nick Viney to Lead Telco, IoT and Family Security Business Unit

Global digital Security and privacy product provider Avast has announced the appointment of Nick Viney as senior vice-president and general manager for its Telco, Internet of Things (IoT) and Family security business unit.

Viney joins Avast from Cyber 1 – a publicly listed enterprise cybersecurity provider – where he was Group CEO. He has previously held roles at McAfee, Google and Microsoft.

In his new role, he will oversee Avast’s global strategy and lead the development of the company’s position in smart home security while expanding its overall portfolio of security products and partners including telecommunications providers and original equipment manufacturers.

“Avast is a company I have long admired for its commitment to innovation, focus on the customer and for its mission to make the world a safer place for everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society,” said Viney.

“These are values I have stood by throughout my entire career and I’m looking forward to leading some important projects for the company that are tackling real-world cybersecurity problems and issues for consumers today.”