Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Avast Appoints Nick Viney to Lead Telco, IoT and Family Security Business Unit

Global digital Security and privacy product provider Avast has announced the appointment of Nick Viney as senior vice-president and general manager for its Telco, Internet of Things (IoT) and Family security business unit.

Viney joins Avast from Cyber 1 – a publicly listed enterprise cybersecurity provider – where he was Group CEO. He has previously held roles at McAfee, Google and Microsoft.

In his new role, he will oversee Avast’s global strategy and lead the development of the company’s position in smart home security while expanding its overall portfolio of security products and partners including telecommunications providers and original equipment manufacturers.

“Avast is a company I have long admired for its commitment to innovation, focus on the customer and for its mission to make the world a safer place for everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society,” said Viney.

“These are values I have stood by throughout my entire career and I’m looking forward to leading some important projects for the company that are tackling real-world cybersecurity problems and issues for consumers today.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Global DDoS Attack Dismissed as T-Mobile Misconfiguration

2
News

Foodora Data Breach Impacts Customers in 14 Countries

3
News

Wiggle Investigates Cyber-Attack

4
News

Ripple20 Vulnerabilities Affect Hundreds of Millions of IoT Devices

5
News

NHS: 100+ Email Accounts Hijacked in Phishing Campaign

6
News

#COVID19 Forces Positive Long-Term Changes to Cybersecurity

1
News

BEC Attackers Ditch C-Suite in Favor of Fresh Target

2
News

Sharp Rise in Web Attacks on Gamers

3
News

Illinois Tech CEO Charged with #COVID-Relief Fraud

4
News

Widespread Security Vulnerabilities in Mobile Banking Apps

5
Blog

A View of COVID-19’s First Wave of Cybersecurity

6
News

Petitions Demand Zoom Changes End-to-End Encryption Stance

1
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

2
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

3
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

4
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

5
Webinar

Zero-Trust Security: Making Remote Working, Work

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

1
Interview

Interview: Balaji Parimi, Founder and CEO, CloudKnox Security

2
News Feature

Have Contact Tracing Scam Opportunities Been Easily Enabled?

3
Blog

A Country in Crisis: Data Privacy in the US

4
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

5
Blog

Cybercrime is Winning – What Are You Going to Do About It?

6
Opinion

#HowTo Secure the Supply Chain